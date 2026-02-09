T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe vs Oman preview, toss time, live streaming

Oman (OMA) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) are set to face off in Match 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Monday, February 9. This marks the first official T20 meeting between the two sides, with both aiming to kick off their World Cup campaigns with a win.

Led by Sikander Raza, Zimbabwe heads into the tournament with mixed results in their warm-up matches, securing one win and one loss. They were defeated by Oman but bounced back with a victory over the Netherlands, finding some momentum just before their group-stage opener against Oman.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: Curran-Jacks help England survive late Nepal upset On the other hand, Oman has been impressive in their warm-up fixtures, winning both matches against Sri Lanka A and Oman. Their solid preparations have them heading into the match with plenty of confidence.

Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brendan Taylor, Bradley Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, and Richard Ngarava

Oman playing 11 (probable): Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmad, and Jay Odedra

Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Zimbabwe and Oman will face each other for the first time in T20Is when they take the field in Sri Lanka for match 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

Zimbabwe squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Graeme Cremer

Oman squad: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Jay Odedra, Ashish Odedara, Shafiq Jan

Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 9.

What will be the venue for the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

What time will the toss for the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.