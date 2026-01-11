IND vs NZ: Here's why Harshit Rana came out to bat before Washington Sundar

Instead, Harshit Rana, the pacer, took his place in the batting order. The decision raised questions, especially as Sundar is a key all-rounder and a reliable lower-order batsman. The change was linked to a potential injury issue, which later became clearer as the game progressed. India were cruising at one stage with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer putting up a 77-run partnership on the night. However, a quick fall of wickets saw Kohli miss out on his century (93) and other batter not able to stay on the wicket with the runs coming slower than before as well. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli falls in nervous nineties for 8th time in 309 ODI innings During the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, fans were left puzzled when all-rounder Washington Sundar, who was expected to come in at number 7, did not appear to bat.Instead, Harshit Rana, the pacer, took his place in the batting order. The decision raised questions, especially as Sundar is a key all-rounder and a reliable lower-order batsman. The change was linked to a potential injury issue, which later became clearer as the game progressed.India were cruising at one stage with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer putting up a 77-run partnership on the night. However, a quick fall of wickets saw Kohli miss out on his century (93) and other batter not able to stay on the wicket with the runs coming slower than before as well.

Injury Concerns: Washington Sundar’s Side Strain

The reason for Sundar's absence from the batting crease stems from a physical concern. After completing his 5th over of the day, Sundar left the field in the 1st ODI match. Nitish Kumar Reddy replaced him in the field for the remainder of the first innings, fueling speculation about an injury.

Reports initially suggested that Sundar had sustained a side strain—a serious injury that could keep a player out of action for 3-4 months, depending on its severity. A side strain typically affects a player's ability to bowl and bat effectively, which explains why Sundar was not seen coming in to bat. The all-rounder, known for his ability to play key knocks lower down the order, would have been crucial for India in the latter stages of the innings. However, visuals are showing Sundar padded up and ready to come in case another wicket falls down.