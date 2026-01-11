Virat Kohli falls in nervous nineties for 8th time in 309 ODI innings
Kohli missed the chance of scoring his 85th international ton after being dismissed seven short of the three-digit mark against New Zealand
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India’s star batter Virat Kohli is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon as he played yet another match-defining knock while leading the chase for India in the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium on Sunday.
Kohli came out to bat after India lost Rohit Sharma early in the 301-run chase and scored a brilliant 93 runs off just 91 balls, with the help of eight fours and one six. Kohli, who already leads the list of players with the most centuries in ODIs, missed the chance of closing the gap on Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 100 international centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs), as he still remains on 84 overall tons in international cricket.
Earlier in the innings, when Kohli reached the 42-run mark in his innings, he broke Kumar Sangakkara’s record for the most runs in international cricket and climbed to number two spot in the list. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar is the only player ahead of him on that list too.
Players with most centuries in international cricket
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Hundreds
|Fifties
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|1989-2013
|664
|782
|34357
|248*
|100
|164
|V Kohli (IND)
|2008-2025
|556
|623
|27975
|254*
|85
|145
|RT Ponting (AUS)
|1995-2012
|560
|668
|27483
|257
|71
|146
|KC Sangakkara (SL)
|2000-2015
|594
|666
|28016
|319
|63
|153
|JH Kallis (SA)
|1995-2014
|519
|617
|25534
|224
|62
|149
|JE Root (ENG)
|2012-2026
|381
|503
|22166
|262
|60
|114
|HM Amla (SA)
|2004-2019
|349
|437
|18672
|311*
|55
|88
|DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|1997-2015
|652
|725
|25957
|374
|54
|136
|BC Lara (WI)
|1990-2007
|430
|521
|22358
|400*
|53
|111
|RG Sharma (IND)
|2007-2025
|505
|538
|20048
|264
|50
|111
|SPD Smith (AUS)
|2010-2026
|360
|429
|17657
|239
|49
|84
|DA Warner (AUS)
|2009-2024
|383
|474
|18995
|335*
|49
|98
|KS Williamson (NZ)
|2010-2025
|376
|449
|19292
|251
|48
|103
|R Dravid (IND)
|1996-2012
|509
|605
|24208
|270
|48
|146
|AB de Villiers (SA)
|2004-2018
|420
|484
|20014
|278*
|47
|109
Full list of Kohli’s nervous 90’s in ODIs
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|91
|v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|07-Jan-10
|94
|v West Indies
|Kingston
|16-Jun-11
|94
|v West Indies
|Kingston
|16-Jun-11
|99
|v West Indies
|Visakhapatnam
|24-Nov-13
|91
|v Australia
|W.A.C.A
|12-Jan-16
|92
|v Australia
|Eden Gardens
|21-Sep-17
|95
|v New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|22-Oct-23
|93
|v New Zealand
|Vadodara
|11-Jan-26
First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 8:51 PM IST