T20 World Cup 2026: Top run-scorers and wicket-takers after semifinals

T20 World Cup 2026: Top run-scorers and wicket-takers after semifinals

Defending champions India will host New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, March 8

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 top batters and bowlers list

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 top batters and bowlers list

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 7:24 PM IST
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set for its title clash on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where defending champions India will take on New Zealand in what promises to be a high-voltage final.
 
This edition of the tournament has already produced six centuries — the most in a single T20 World Cup so far. Among them, Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan has scored two hundreds, the most by any batter in one edition of the tournament.
 
The playing conditions have offered something for every kind of bowler as well, with both pacers and spinners making an equal impact. At this stage, two spinners and two pacers share the lead on the wicket-takers’ chart with 13 wickets each.
 
 
As the race for the trophy enters its final stage, the battle for individual honours has also intensified. Keeping that in mind, here is a look at the tournament’s leading run-scorers and wicket-takers so far.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top run-scorers

The leading run-scorer of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan, who has amassed 383 runs — the highest by any batter in a single edition of the tournament.

He is followed by Zimbabwe’s surprise package Brian Bennett with 292 runs, New Zealand opener Finn Allen with 289 runs, South Africa captain Aiden Markram with 286 runs, and England’s Jacob Bethell with 280 runs.
 
For defending champions India, Ishan Kishan is their highest run-getter so far, placed seventh overall with 263 runs.
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026- Highest run scorers
Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) 2026-2026 7 6 383 100* 2 2
BJ Bennett (ZIM) 2026-2026 6 6 292 97* 0 3
FH Allen (NZ) 2026-2026 8 7 289 100* 1 1
AK Markram (SA) 2026-2026 8 8 286 86* 0 3
JG Bethell (ENG) 2026-2026 8 8 280 105 1 1
TL Seifert (NZ) 2026-2026 8 7 274 89* 0 3
Ishan Kishan (IND) 2026-2026 8 8 263 77 0 2
SO Hetmyer (WI) 2026-2026 7 7 248 85 0 2
SA Yadav (IND) 2026-2026 8 8 242 84* 0 1
HC Brook (ENG) 2026-2026 8 8 235 100 1 1
SV Samson (IND) 2026-2026 4 4 232 97* 0 2
RD Rickelton (SA) 2026-2026 8 8 228 61 0 1
WG Jacks (ENG) 2026-2026 8 8 226 53* 0 1
SD Hope (WI) 2026-2026 7 7 217 75 0 2
P Nissanka (SL) 2026-2026 7 7 211 100* 1 1
S Dube (IND) 2026-2026 8 7 209 66 0 1
D Brevis (SA) 2026-2026 8 7 207 45 0 0
Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 2026-2026 6 6 206 73 0 1
P Rathnayake (SL) 2026-2026 7 7 205 60 0 2
HH Pandya (IND) 2026-2026 8 8 199 52 0 2
NT Tilak Varma (IND) 2026-2026 8 8 199 44* 0 0

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top wicket-takers

Despite featuring only in the group stage, USA pacer Schadley van Schalkwyk remains joint leader on the wicket-takers’ chart with 13 wickets.
 
He shares the top spot with Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, and India mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, all of whom also have 13 wickets.
 
Notably, Varun is the only bowler among the joint leaders who still has one match left, giving him a clear chance to finish as the outright highest wicket-taker when India face New Zealand in the final.
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026- Highest wicket takers
Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI 4 5
SC van Schalkwyk (USA) 4 4 13 4/25 2 0
B Muzarabani (ZIM) 6 6 13 4/17 1 0
AU Rashid (ENG) 8 8 13 3/36 0 0
CV Varun (IND) 8 8 13 3/7 0 0
L Ngidi (SA) 7 7 12 4/31 1 0
R Ravindra (NZ) 8 6 11 4/27 1 0
M Theekshana (SL) 7 7 11 3/23 0 0
C Bosch (SA) 7 7 11 3/12 0 0
JC Archer (ENG) 8 8 11 2/20 0 0
M Jansen (SA) 6 6 11 4/22 2 0
JJ Bumrah (IND) 7 7 10 3/15 0 0
Usman Tariq (PAK) 6 5 10 4/16 1 0
LA Dawson (ENG) 8 8 10 3/24 0 0
G Motie (WI) 7 7 10 4/28 1 0
JO Holder (WI) 7 7 10 4/27 1 0
B Evans (ZIM) 6 6 10 3/18 0 0
PVD Chameera (SL) 6 6 10 3/38 0 0
J Overton (ENG) 6 6 9 3/18 0 0
MJ Henry (NZ) 8 7 9 2/3 0 0
MA Leask (SCOT) 4 4 9 4/17 1 0
 

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:23 PM IST

