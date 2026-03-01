T20 World Cup: Samson's heroics help India register record-chase in Kolkata

The knock helped India chase down what is now their highest ever successful run chase in T20 World Cups over the years. Highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup Rank Score Team Opponent Venue Year 1 230 England South Africa Wankhede 2016 2 206 South Africa West Indies Wanderers 2007 3 196 India West Indies Eden Gardens 2026* 4 195 USA Canada Dallas 2024 5 193 West Indies India Wankhede 2016 While the cricketing world had its eyes set on stars like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, it was Sanju Samson who emerged as the unexpected hero for India in a thrilling encounter against West Indies. The opener delivered a breathtaking, match-winning 97* off just 50 balls, guiding the Men in Blue into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.The knock helped India chase down what is now their highest ever successful run chase in T20 World Cups over the years.

Sanju Samson’s fifty that came in just 26-balls in this high-stakes encounter marked his sixth fifty-plus score in T20 Internationals as a wicketkeeper-batter. With this achievement, he now leads the list of Indian wicketkeeper-batters with the most 50+ scores in the T20 format. Highest scores for India in T20 World Cups Score Player Opponent Venue Year 101 Suresh Raina South Africa Gros Islet 2010 97* Sanju Samson West Indies Eden Gardens 2026 92 Rohit Sharma Australia Gros Islet 2024 89* Virat Kohli West Indies Wankhede 2016 84* Suryakumar Yadav USA Wankhede 2026 ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026 semis: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, reserve day Playing only his third match in this year’s tournament, Samson ensured that India never strayed too far from their target despite facing multiple early setbacks in a daunting chase of 196. Each delivery seemed to test him, yet he remained composed, pacing his innings with maturity beyond his experience.Sanju Samson’s fifty that came in just 26-balls in this high-stakes encounter marked his sixth fifty-plus score in T20 Internationals as a wicketkeeper-batter. With this achievement, he now leads the list of Indian wicketkeeper-batters with the most 50+ scores in the T20 format.

His innings was not just about runs; it was a masterclass in patience, courage, and timing, proving that sometimes the greatest heroes emerge when the odds are stacked highest against them. After his match-winning innings, Samson reflected on what the moment meant to him. "It means the whole world actually to me. I think right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, I think this is the day I was waiting for. And I’m very grateful, very thankful." he said. Not being a first-choice opener for much of the tournament, Samson had quietly bided his time, waiting for the right moment to make an impact. That moment arrived in Kolkata, on a night when fans’ hopes had nearly evaporated. With India’s chances of winning hovering around a mere 27%, Samson stood like a pillar at one end, refusing to yield to pressure, and gradually transformed the improbable into reality.His innings was not just about runs; it was a masterclass in patience, courage, and timing, proving that sometimes the greatest heroes emerge when the odds are stacked highest against them.

He spoke about the ups and downs of his journey and the self-doubt he faced along the way:

"And I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, what if, can I make it, can I make it? But I kept on believing and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. So I’m very happy."

Sanju on approach to the chase and handling pressure Samson explained his thought process during the chase. "So I think the last game we were batting first, so it was all about setting a very high score. So that’s how I wanted to go big right from ball one. But this game was completely different. I think as soon as I wanted to go a bit higher, we were losing wickets. So I think I wanted to build a partnership, wanted to keep focusing on my process. And I never felt that I will do something special like this, but I was just focusing on my role and just keeping one ball at a time and very grateful. I think this is one of the greatest days of my life." Samson said.

He also shared how he stayed present under the immense pressure of the chase. "Yeah, definitely they do bring a lot of energy and they do bring a lot of support. But I think on the other end, there is always a question, what if not? So definitely that keeps on playing in your mind. But when that thought kept on coming, I just brought myself into the present moment and just looked at the ball and trusted myself to react according to the ball in merit. So I think that worked out pretty well today." Samson explained.