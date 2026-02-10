Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup: Seifert, Allen set world record with 175-run partnership

T20 World Cup: Seifert, Allen set world record with 175-run partnership

Seifert and Allen surpass Hales and Buttler's record of an unbeaten 170-run stand set back in 2022.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

In a dominant display of batting, New Zealand crushed the UAE by 10 wickets in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 encounter. The Kiwis made history, as Finn Allen and Tim Seifert set a new record for the highest-ever partnership in a T20 World Cup, finishing with a staggering 175-run stand. They surpass Hales and Buttler's record of an unbeaten 170-run stand set back in 2022.  This remarkable partnership overshadowed UAE's solid total of 173, which was built on a stellar opening partnership between Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu.  New Zealand’s chase was a masterclass in batting, with Allen and Seifert putting on an unbroken opening stand to comfortably overhaul the target.    
 
Highest partnerships in T20 World Cups
Partners Runs Wickets Team Opposition Ground Match Date
TL Seifert, FH Allen 175* 1st New Zealand UAE Chennai 10/02/26
AD Hales, JC Buttler 170* 1st England India Adelaide 10/11/22
RR Rossouw, Q de Kock 168 2nd South Africa Bangladesh Sydney 27/10/22
KC Sangakkara, DPMD Jayawardene 166 2nd Sri Lanka West Indies Bridgetown 07/05/10
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran 154 1st Afghanistan Uganda Providence 03/06/24
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam 152* 1st Pakistan India Dubai (DICS) 24/10/21
EJG Morgan, AD Hales 152 3rd England Sri Lanka Chattogram 27/03/14
DS Smith, CH Gayle 145 1st West Indies South Africa Johannesburg 11/09/07
DPMD Jayawardene, TM Dilshan 145 2nd Sri Lanka England Chattogram 27/03/14
Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal 142 1st Pakistan Bangladesh Gros Islet 01/05/10
RG Sharma, KL Rahul 140 1st India Afghanistan Abu Dhabi 03/11/21
 

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

