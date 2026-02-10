T20 World Cup: Seifert, Allen set world record with 175-run partnership
Seifert and Allen surpass Hales and Buttler's record of an unbeaten 170-run stand set back in 2022.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
In a dominant display of batting, New Zealand crushed the UAE by 10 wickets in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 encounter. The Kiwis made history, as Finn Allen and Tim Seifert set a new record for the highest-ever partnership in a T20 World Cup, finishing with a staggering 175-run stand. They surpass Hales and Buttler's record of an unbeaten 170-run stand set back in 2022. This remarkable partnership overshadowed UAE's solid total of 173, which was built on a stellar opening partnership between Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu. New Zealand’s chase was a masterclass in batting, with Allen and Seifert putting on an unbroken opening stand to comfortably overhaul the target.
|Highest partnerships in T20 World Cups
|Partners
|Runs
|Wickets
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|TL Seifert, FH Allen
|175*
|1st
|New Zealand
|UAE
|Chennai
|10/02/26
|AD Hales, JC Buttler
|170*
|1st
|England
|India
|Adelaide
|10/11/22
|RR Rossouw, Q de Kock
|168
|2nd
|South Africa
|Bangladesh
|Sydney
|27/10/22
|KC Sangakkara, DPMD Jayawardene
|166
|2nd
|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
|Bridgetown
|07/05/10
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran
|154
|1st
|Afghanistan
|Uganda
|Providence
|03/06/24
|Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam
|152*
|1st
|Pakistan
|India
|Dubai (DICS)
|24/10/21
|EJG Morgan, AD Hales
|152
|3rd
|England
|Sri Lanka
|Chattogram
|27/03/14
|DS Smith, CH Gayle
|145
|1st
|West Indies
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|11/09/07
|DPMD Jayawardene, TM Dilshan
|145
|2nd
|Sri Lanka
|England
|Chattogram
|27/03/14
|Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal
|142
|1st
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|Gros Islet
|01/05/10
|RG Sharma, KL Rahul
|140
|1st
|India
|Afghanistan
|Abu Dhabi
|03/11/21
