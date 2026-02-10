T20 WC 2026 Group D points table: NZ, SA, AFG, CAN and UAE rankings

Group D of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has quickly gained a reputation as the "group of death." It features three top-ten ranked teams in a fiercely competitive pool, yet none of them are past champions. South Africa, New Zealand, and Afghanistan lead the charge, while Canada and the United Arab Emirates bring an element of unpredictability, both eager to create upsets as associate nations.

With New Zealand and South Africa starting their campaigns with a win, it is the Kiwis who stay on top with back-to-back wins in the group.

T20 World Cup Group D points table Position Team Played Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4 1.161 2 South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 2.850 3 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 UAE 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -1.161

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Jason Smith, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Tristan Stubbs, Kwena Maphaka

Canada Squad: Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jaskaran Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rohid Khan, Sohaib Khan and Simranjeet Singh.