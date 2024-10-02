Business Standard
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: England full schedule, live timings, streaming

In the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Heather Knight will be leading the team, with experienced players Danni Wyatt and Sophie Ecclestone by her side

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

The ninth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is set to commence on Thursday, October 3 in Sharjah, UAE. The 10 qualified teams are all ready to aim for ultimate glory, and one of them is the inaugural champion, England. The 2009 edition winners, after their initial success, have come close to holding the title thrice, finishing as runners-up in the 2012, 2014 and 2018 editions, but failed to capture the lightning for the second time.

The English side is the second-most successful team in the tournament after Australia. They have played a total of 38 matches in the competition and have won 28 of them, with a winning percentage of 75 per cent. The only team ahead of them is the six-time champion Australia with a winning percentage of 80.68.
 
 
In the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Heather Knight will be leading the team, with experienced players Danni Wyatt and Sophie Ecclestone by her side.
 

England full fixture in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
 
England full fixtures
Date Match Time Venue
October 5, Saturday Bangladesh vs England 15:30 Sharjah
October 7, Monday England vs South Africa 19:30 Sharjah
October 13, Sunday England vs Scotland 15:30 Sharjah
October 15, Tuesday England vs West Indies 19:30 Dubai
 
England in Group B
 
England was drawn in Group B for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, and debutant Scotland for the group stage.

England’s previous record at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
 
Editions Position
2009 Champions
2010 Group Stage
2012 Runners-up
2014 Runners-up
2016 Semifinals
2018 Runners-up
2020 Semifinals
2023 Semifinals
 
England squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
 
Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming and telecast details of England

When will England play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup?
 
England will play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup against Bangladesh on Saturday, October 5.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of England matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?
 
The live telecast of England’s matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of England matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?
 
The live streaming of England’s matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

