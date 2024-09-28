ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh full squad and schedule

Bangladesh women's cricket team will start their campaign against Scotland on Thursday, October 3, in Sharjah, UAE in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The ninth edition of the tournament was scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, but the ICC decided to shift the venue to the UAE, keeping the civil unrest in the country in mind.
So far, in the 20 matches they have played in ICC Women's t2since their debut in 2014, Bangladesh women's team have only managed to win two matches, with a winning percentage of 9.52 per cent.
However, they will hope to cross the threshold of the group stage for the first time under the leadership of skipper Nigar Sultana Joty.
Bangladesh full fixture in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|October 3, Thursday
|Bangladesh vs Scotland
|15:30:00
|Sharjah
|October 5, Saturday
|Bangladesh vs England
|15:30:00
|Sharjah
|October 10, Thursday
|Bangladesh vs West Indies
|19:30:00
|Sharjah
|October 12, Saturday
|Bangladesh vs South Africa
|19:30:00
|Dubai
Bangladesh to face two former champions in group stage
Bangladesh, who were drafted into Group B, will be facing two former champions in the form of the West Indies and England, along with the previous edition’s runners-up South Africa and debutant Scotland.
Bangladesh’s previous record at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
|Edition
|Result
|2009
|DNP
|2010
|DNP
|2012
|DNP
|2014
|Group Stage
|2016
|Group Stage
|2020
|Group Stage
|2023
|Group Stage
Bangladesh squad for 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Mst Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live streaming and telecast details of Bangladesh
