Business Standard
Home / Cricket / Icc Womens T20 World Cup / News / ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh full squad and schedule

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh full squad and schedule

Bangladesh, who were drafted into Group B, will be facing two former champions in the form of the West Indies and England. Check Bangladesh women's team full schedule and match timings here

Bangaldesh squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Bangaldesh squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh women's cricket team will start their campaign against Scotland on Thursday, October 3, in Sharjah, UAE in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The ninth edition of the tournament was scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, but the ICC decided to shift the venue to the UAE, keeping the civil unrest in the country in mind.

So far, in the 20 matches they have played in ICC Women's t2since their debut in 2014, Bangladesh women's team have only managed to win two matches, with a winning percentage of 9.52 per cent.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

However, they will hope to cross the threshold of the group stage for the first time under the leadership of skipper Nigar Sultana Joty. 

Bangladesh full fixture in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Date Match Time Venue
October 3, Thursday Bangladesh vs Scotland 15:30:00 Sharjah
October 5, Saturday Bangladesh vs England 15:30:00 Sharjah
October 10, Thursday Bangladesh vs West Indies 19:30:00 Sharjah
October 12, Saturday Bangladesh vs South Africa 19:30:00 Dubai

Bangladesh to face two former champions in group stage

More From This Section

Fatima Sana

We will have a more aggressive approach in T20 WC: Pakistan skipper Fatima

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule, live time and streaming

Deepti Sharma

We will draw inspiration from men's team T20 WC triumph: Deepti Sharma

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: How teams qualified for the global event

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy

How to buy match tickets for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in UAE


Bangladesh, who were drafted into Group B, will be facing two former champions in the form of the West Indies and England, along with the previous edition’s runners-up South Africa and debutant Scotland.

Bangladesh’s previous record at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Edition Result
2009 DNP
2010 DNP
2012 DNP
2014 Group Stage
2016 Group Stage
2020 Group Stage
2023 Group Stage

Bangladesh squad for 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Mst Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live streaming and telecast details of Bangladesh

When will Bangladesh play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh will play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup against Scotland on Thursday, October 3.

Where to watch the live telecast of Bangladesh matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?

The live telecast of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of Bangladesh will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?

The live streaming of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of Bangladesh will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.


Also Read

India vs Bangladesh Day 2 Kanpur weather forecast

Kanpur weather forecast: When does IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 action begin?

Tiger Robi, Bangladeshi fan

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: What happened to Bangladeshi fan Tiger Robi in Kanpur?

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan's security is not in board's hand: BCB chief Faruque Ahmed

Green Park Stadium in Kanpur

IND-BAN 2nd Test: Pitch conditions will dictate India's playing XI - Nayar

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Kanpur rain prediction

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Kanpur weather forecast, rain prediction

Topics : Bangladesh cricket team ICC T20 World Cup ICC Women's World T20

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon