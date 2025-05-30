Friday, May 30, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Chandigarh Weather Watch: Will rain impact GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator?

Chandigarh Weather Watch: Will rain impact GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator?

According to AccuWeather, Chandigarh is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with a chance of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on May 30

GT vs MI in IPL 2025

GT vs MI in IPL 2025 (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare for their all-important Eliminator clash in the IPL 2025 playoffs, scheduled for May 30 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, all eyes are on the weather in Chandigarh. This knockout match holds immense significance, as the winner will move forward to Qualifier 2 for a chance to reach the final, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Weather forecast: Rain could play a role

According to AccuWeather, the weather in Chandigarh on May 30 is expected to be partly cloudy, with a possibility of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers during the day. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover between 26°C and 37°C. Although the chances of persistent rain are minimal, brief showers are still a possibility and could cause temporary interruptions. 
Chandigarh weather 
Chandigarh weather
 

Also Read

GT vs MI Playing 11 in IPL 2025 eliminator

IPL 2025 today's match: GT vs MI Playing 11, key matchups in Eliminator

Pitch report for GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

IPL 2025 Eliminator: GT vs MI pitch report, Mullanpur stadium key stats

Ricky Ponting

IND vs ENG: Ponting picks Arshdeep in India's Playing 11 for first Test

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 highlights

PBKS vs RCB HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Salt, bowlers power RCB to their fourth IPL final

IPL 2025 Top batters and bowlers

IPL 2025: Top batters and bowlers; Purple and Orange Cap leaderboard

 
Even short delays due to rain could upset the momentum of the match, especially in a high-pressure knockout scenario like the Eliminator. The timing and intensity of any weather disruption could influence team strategies, particularly for toss decisions and bowling combinations.

What happens if rain washes out the game?

A complete washout on the day of the match would mean Gujarat Titans, who finished third in the league stage with 18 points, would advance to Qualifier 2 over Mumbai Indians, who ended with 16 points in fourth place. It’s important to note that only the final on June 3 has a designated reserve day in IPL 2025; the Eliminator does not.

Extra time in place

To reduce the likelihood of a no-result, the IPL allows an additional 120 minutes of extra time for all playoff matches, including the Eliminator. This extended window aims to ensure a result is achieved, even if the match is interrupted by rain.
 

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

PM Modi meets IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, family at Patna airport

IPL

IPL fever in Chandigarh, Ahmedabad pushes up hotel room rents, airfares

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and RCB to play 4th IPL final after nine years

RCB IPL 2025 final details

IPL 2025 final schedule: Which team will RCB face on June 3 in Ahmedabad?

RCB

What is RCB's lowest score in IPL? Lowest defending total in Mullanpur

Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon