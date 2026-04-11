CSK vs DC Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on their app and website.
BS Web Team New Delhi
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A high-stakes encounter is set as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match No. 18 of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight.
CSK have had a difficult start to the season, failing to register a single win in their first three matches. The five-time champions began their campaign with a defeat to Rajasthan Royals, followed by another setback against Punjab Kings, and most recently fell short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With pressure mounting, CSK will be eager to bounce back and secure their first victory, especially in front of their home supporters at Chepauk.
In contrast, Delhi Capitals have looked in strong form and appear to be a well-settled side this season. They opened their campaign with back-to-back wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, displaying a solid balance between their batting and bowling departments. However, their momentum was halted in their last outing, where they narrowly lost to Gujarat Titans by just one run, a result that they will be keen to move past quickly.
Also Read
|IPL 2026 CSK vs DC broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
When will the match between CSK and DC take place in the IPL 2026?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 11 (Friday).
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will be held at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on April 11.
What time will the toss take place for the CSK vs DC match in IPL 2026 on April 11?
The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the CSK vs DC match in IPL 2026 begin on April 11?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between CSK and DC.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on their app and website.
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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 6:30 PM IST