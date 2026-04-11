IPL 2026 points table: PBKS, SRH, DC, CSK rankings; top batters and bowlers
RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently leading the Orange Cap leaderboard, while RR's Ravi Bishnoi still holds the lead in the Purple Cap leaderboard
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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Action in the Indian Premier League 2026 group stage is gathering pace, with every team aiming to secure a strong early position in the points table standings.
In Match 17 of the season, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and will have the chance to cement their position in second spot and reduce the gap with the table-toppers to just one point.
In Match 18, later today, Delhi Capitals (DC) will go toe-to-toe with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are still looking for their first points of the season. IPL 2026 Match 17, PBKS vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
Currently, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are leading the points table with eight points from four matches, followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have five points from three matches.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the other two teams in the top four, with four points from three matches, and are only separated by net run rate.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in the fifth spot, also with four points from three matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are next, with two points from three matches.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), despite still being winless, are at number eight with one point courtesy of their washout game against PBKS, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are at the bottom of the table with no points to show.
IPL 2026 points table:
|Rank
|Team
|Matches (M)
|Wins (W)
|Losses (L)
|No Result (NR)
|Points (P)
|Net Run Rate (NRR)
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2.055
|2
|Punjab Kings
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0.637
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1.231
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.811
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.359
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0.275
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.27
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.715
|9
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|-1.315
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-2.517
IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard
In the top-scorer race of the season, RR’s 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi is leading the chart with 200 runs in four matches, followed by his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal (183 runs) and Dhruv Jurel (176 runs).
DC’s Sameer Rizvi and KKR’s Angkrish Raghuvanshi are the other two in the top five, with 160 and 155 runs respectively to their name.
IPL 2026 top run scorers:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|100s
|50s
|V Sooryavanshi
|RR
|4
|4
|200
|78
|0
|2
|YBK Jaiswal
|RR
|4
|4
|183
|77*
|0
|2
|DC Jurel
|RR
|4
|4
|176
|81*
|0
|2
|Sameer Rizvi
|DC
|3
|3
|160
|90
|0
|2
|A Raghuvanshi
|KKR
|4
|4
|155
|52
|0
|2
|H Klaasen
|SRH
|4
|4
|155
|62
|0
|2
|RM Patidar
|RCB
|3
|3
|142
|63
|0
|1
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|4
|4
|129
|74
|0
|1
|V Kohli
|RCB
|3
|3
|129
|69*
|0
|1
|D Padikkal
|RCB
|3
|3
|125
|61
|0
|2
IPL 2026 Purple Cap leaderboard
In the top wicket-takers’ race of the season, RR’s Ravi Bishnoi is leading the chart with nine wickets in four games. GT’s Prasidh Krishna, with six wickets, is in second spot, followed by his teammate Rashid Khan with five wickets.
IPL 2026 top wicket takers:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|BBI
|Average
|4W
|5W
|Ravi Bishnoi
|RR
|4
|4
|9
|4/41
|12.66
|1
|0
|M Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|3
|3
|6
|3/29
|20.66
|0
|0
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|3
|3
|5
|3/17
|17
|0
|0
|L Ngidi
|DC
|3
|3
|5
|3/27
|17
|0
|0
|JC Archer
|RR
|4
|4
|5
|2/19
|21.4
|0
|0
|N Burger
|RR
|4
|4
|5
|2/21
|21.6
|0
|0
|Prince Yadav
|LSG
|3
|3
|5
|2/20
|20.2
|0
|0
|JA Duffy
|RCB
|2
|2
|5
|3/22
|16
|0
|0
|V Vyshak
|PBKS
|4
|3
|5
|3/34
|19.6
|0
|0
|VG Arora
|KKR
|4
|3
|5
|2/38
|27.4
|0
|0
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 5:33 PM IST