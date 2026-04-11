IPL 2026 points table: PBKS, SRH, DC, CSK rankings; top batters and bowlers

Action in the Indian Premier League 2026 group stage is gathering pace, with every team aiming to secure a strong early position in the points table standings.

In Match 17 of the season, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and will have the chance to cement their position in second spot and reduce the gap with the table-toppers to just one point.

IPL 2026 Match 17, PBKS vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING In Match 18, later today, Delhi Capitals (DC) will go toe-to-toe with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are still looking for their first points of the season.

Currently, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are leading the points table with eight points from four matches, followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have five points from three matches.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the other two teams in the top four, with four points from three matches, and are only separated by net run rate.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in the fifth spot, also with four points from three matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are next, with two points from three matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), despite still being winless, are at number eight with one point courtesy of their washout game against PBKS, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are at the bottom of the table with no points to show.

IPL 2026 points table:

Rank Team Matches (M) Wins (W) Losses (L) No Result (NR) Points (P) Net Run Rate (NRR) 1 Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 0 8 2.055 2 Punjab Kings 3 2 0 1 5 0.637 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 1 0 4 1.231 4 Delhi Capitals 3 2 1 0 4 0.811 5 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 0 4 -0.359 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 0.275 7 Gujarat Titans 3 1 2 0 2 -0.27 8 Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715 9 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 0 3 1 1 -1.315 10 Chennai Super Kings 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard

In the top-scorer race of the season, RR’s 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi is leading the chart with 200 runs in four matches, followed by his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal (183 runs) and Dhruv Jurel (176 runs).

DC’s Sameer Rizvi and KKR’s Angkrish Raghuvanshi are the other two in the top five, with 160 and 155 runs respectively to their name.

IPL 2026 top run scorers:

Player Team Matches Innings Runs Highest Score 100s 50s V Sooryavanshi RR 4 4 200 78 0 2 YBK Jaiswal RR 4 4 183 77* 0 2 DC Jurel RR 4 4 176 81* 0 2 Sameer Rizvi DC 3 3 160 90 0 2 A Raghuvanshi KKR 4 4 155 52 0 2 H Klaasen SRH 4 4 155 62 0 2 RM Patidar RCB 3 3 142 63 0 1 Abhishek Sharma SRH 4 4 129 74 0 1 V Kohli RCB 3 3 129 69* 0 1 D Padikkal RCB 3 3 125 61 0 2

IPL 2026 Purple Cap leaderboard

In the top wicket-takers’ race of the season, RR’s Ravi Bishnoi is leading the chart with nine wickets in four games. GT’s Prasidh Krishna, with six wickets, is in second spot, followed by his teammate Rashid Khan with five wickets.

IPL 2026 top wicket takers: