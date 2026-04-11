IPL 2026: Head coach Fleming dismisses 'outdated' tag, backs evolving CSK

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on Friday rejected suggestions that he is struggling to keep pace with the rapidly evolving IPL, asserting that he remains very much in touch with the modern T20 game despite recent setbacks.

Addressing criticism following inconsistent performances this IPL season, Fleming acknowledged that results dictate perception but maintained that scrutiny is part of the role.

"Criticism is fair when you don't do well," he said, while pointing out that his year-round involvement in coaching and player auctions across competitions keeps him closely aligned with global T20 trends. IPL 2026 Match 17, PBKS vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

"Look, I'm coaching throughout the year and two other competitions, and I'm doing auctions across a lot of players. So it's not that I just turn off and then come to the IPL without an idea of where the game is going.

"In fact, it's the other way. I probably never spent more time studying T20 cricket around players around the world, just to service the other teams as well, which feeds into the IPL." The former New Zealand captain admitted that CSK were "off the pace" last season but said the team has since responded with a strategic reset, including the introduction of younger players.

"So, yeah, we were off the pace last year, I'm the first to put my hand up and admit it. And we pivoted quite quickly now and we're in a position where we've got some younger players.

"I feel very confident about this group of players. And in line with other teams, we haven't shown that this year," Fleming said on the eve of their match against Delhi Capitals here.

He expressed confidence in the current squad, even as he highlighted the challenges of integrating multiple new faces.

"One of the challenges is the number of players we've changed... there is a settling process," Fleming noted, adding that other teams have benefited from greater continuity.

"We understand that, so we're trying to accelerate that process. And we just need a little bit of confidence and a bit of evidence, and that comes from getting across the line. And we haven't been too far off." He stressed that CSK are working to accelerate cohesion within the group and remain competitive, citing recent performances where the team came close despite narrow margins.

"Look, it's a really good sign that we're working very hard and we're well aware, I'm well aware, and the criticism is appropriate. So, we just have to work harder and find a way forward. But I do feel in touch with the game, thank you." Fleming also credited players for the franchise's past success, reiterating that while coaching plays a role in preparation and mindset, "performances on the field win titles." "It's actually purely the players. For me, it just gives us another year coaching. And it's always been the case. The players do it. The coaching off the field is really important, but the performances on the field win titles.

"And, yes, we play a part in the fitness of players, the performance of players, the mental state of players, but ultimately the coaches are judged on the players," he said.

Fleming also reflected on his long association with one of the game's most successful leaders, MS Dhoni, describing himself as "incredibly lucky" to have worked alongside him. He added that personal recognition has never been a priority.

"I've worked with one of the greatest captains of all time, and I've been incredibly lucky to do that as a coach. So, look, it's not lost on me, and I'm proud of the results, but it's not something that I crave or desire to get accolades for," Fleming said.

Looking ahead, Fleming identified the evolving mindset of younger cricketers as both an opportunity and a challenge. He praised their skill level and fearless approach but cautioned against excessive aggression without situational awareness.

"There is consequence in cricket, particularly batting," he said, emphasising the need to balance attacking intent with game sense.

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