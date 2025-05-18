Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Sai Sudharshan smashes 2nd IPL ton, steers GT to emphatic win

IPL 2025: Sai Sudharshan smashes 2nd IPL ton, steers GT to emphatic win

Sudharshan continued his purple patch in the tournament hitting, 12 boundaries and 3 sixes to complete his ton.

Sai Sudharshan

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharshan scored his 2nd IPL hundred on the night during the IPL 2025 encounter against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. His century also made sure that GT wins comfortably by a 10-wicket margin on the night, ensuring their playoff spot as well.
 
Sudharshan continued his purple patch in the tournament hitting, 12 boundaries and 3 sixes to complete his ton. 
It was the GT opening duo of Shubman Gill (93*) and Sai Sudharshan (108*) that paved the way for the visitors, stitching a match-winning 205-run partnership on the night as Gujarat chased down 200 with 6 deliveries left to spare.  
 
  GT openers create history  This is the first time in the history of IPL that a team has chased down 200 without even losing a single wicket.  
With this win they also go to the top of the points table with 18 points on the night. GT's victory also means that Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, who had earlier bagged a win against Rajasthan Royals today are also through to the play offs as the 2nd and 3rd team to go through to the business end of the league on the night.
 
KL Rahul's 5th IPL hundred goes in vain

Earlier, KL Rahul thrived as an opener, smashing an unbeaten 112 off 65 balls to lead Delhi Capitals to 199/3 against Gujarat Titans in a key IPL match on Sunday. Promoted up the order, Rahul delivered a masterclass, hitting 14 fours and four sixes, and became the third-fastest to reach 8000 T20 runs in just 224 innings. 
 
Delhi suffered an early setback when Faf du Plessis fell for 5 in the fourth over to Arshad Khan. Rahul, however, steadied the innings with a 90-run stand alongside Abishek Porel (30), followed by a 45-run partnership with Axar Patel (25), and finished with an unbeaten 48-run stand with Tristan Stubbs (21*).
 
Rahul showcased his class with elegant stroke play, especially on the off-side, and powerful sixes, including two off Kagiso Rabada. Porel and Axar added quick runs before falling to Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna respectively. Rahul reached his century in 60 balls with two sixes in the 19th over. Stubbs finished strongly, taking Delhi just one run short of the 200 mark.  Delhi still have to win 2 games in order to ensure their playoff spot as GT have made things difficult for them now.
 

Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals

First Published: May 18 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

