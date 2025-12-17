Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
From hardship to success: Prashant's IPL dream realized with CSK's mega bid

Prashant's breakthrough came when he made it to Uttar Pradesh's Under-19 team, impressing with his performances in the Cooch Behar Trophy in 2022-23.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Dec 17 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Prashant Veer, a left-arm spinning all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, became the joint-highest paid uncapped player in IPL history when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured him for ₹14.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.  This achievement marks a turning point in a remarkable journey that began with financial hardships and self-doubt. His story is not just one of cricketing success but also of perseverance, sacrifice, and the impact of strong friendships.
 
The Struggles of Early Life
 
In 2020, at the age of 18, Prashant almost gave up on his cricketing dreams. The loss of his grandfather, who had been the sole breadwinner of the family, and the subsequent financial strain, made him question his future in the sport. His father, a Shiksha Mitra (para-teacher) in Uttar Pradesh, earned a meager salary that barely supported the family of five. Prashant’s family struggled to afford cricket gear and training, yet his childhood coach, Rajiv Goel, stepped in to support him, providing cricket kits and managing local expenses. 
 
 
Turning Point: The Move to Saharanpur

In 2019, at the suggestion of his roommate Rakshit Garg, Prashant decided to leave the Mainpuri Sports Hostel for Saharanpur to train under Goel. Despite the financial challenges, Garg, who came from a humble background, offered Prashant a place to stay. The two cycled to their training sessions every day, with Garg, an aspiring cricketer, encouraging Prashant to push forward.
 
Prashant's hard work and determination paid off as he progressed in his career. Though he faced setbacks, like missing out on a spot in Uttar Pradesh's Under-16 team, his natural talent and perseverance kept him going. With Goel’s guidance, he developed his skills, particularly in shots like the cut and sweep, which had once been weaknesses.
 
Climbing the Ladder
 
Prashant’s breakthrough came when he made it to Uttar Pradesh’s Under-19 team, impressing with his performances in the Cooch Behar Trophy in 2022-23. He quickly made his mark in the senior team, earning a spot in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad that year. He continued to shine with consistent performances in all formats, becoming a key player for Uttar Pradesh.
 
Prashant’s success in the UP T20 League, where he captained Noida Kings in 2025, was particularly notable. He scored 320 runs at a strike rate of 155.34 and took 8 wickets in 10 matches, further establishing himself as a rising star in Indian cricket.
 
A Family Like No Other
 
The journey wasn’t just about cricket for Prashant. His bond with Rakshit Garg, his childhood friend, played a significant role in his rise. While Prashant celebrated his IPL success, Garg, who had lost both his parents and had to step away from cricket to take care of his family, shared in his joy. Garg, now running a sports goods shop, remains Prashant’s pillar of support.
 
In a heartfelt moment, Prashant shared his excitement with Garg first, saying, "Even though I can’t be with my parents now, you are my family, my brother." For Prashant, this triumph is as much about his personal journey as it is about the relationships that helped shape it.
 

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

