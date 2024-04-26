ICC T20 World Cup: Pant, Axar and Kuldeep, certain in India squad - Ganguly

The senior selection committee led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar is set to announce the India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by May 1.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' director of cricket Sourav Ganguly said that Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel would certainly board the plane for the US and the West Indies.
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
"Axar is a certainty in the World Cup. Rishabh and Kuldeep should be there. He can bat at number 8 and smack the spinners in the middle overs. These Axar and Jadejas are really talented," Ganguly said during the Delhi Capitals' press conference ahead of the DC vs MI match.
Who will be India's wicket-keeper for T20 World Cup?
When asked to choose between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as India's wicket-keeper for the T20 World Cup, Ganguly feels that Pant is certain and said Samson is also a good player.
"I love Rishabh and Sanju. Both can go, but Rishabh will go. Sanju is captain of RR and he can bat well."