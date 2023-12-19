IPL 2024 auction: Punjab Kings entire squad and players' salary

Punjab Kings (PBKS) got Harshal Patel as their most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction on December 19, 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Harshal a former RCB and Delhi Capitals player was sold for Rs 11.75 Cr.

Other than Harshal, Punjab bought South African Rilee Rossouw and Englishman Chris Waokes for more than Rs 1 Cr. The remaining Indian talent was bought at their base price only. The Kings went back home with more than Rs 4 Cr saved

Fresh buys for PBKS at the IPL 2024 auction

Player Nationality Role Price Harshal Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹11,75,00,000 Rilee Rossouw Overseas Batter ₹8,00,00,000 Chris Woakes Overseas All-Rounder ₹4,20,00,000 Tanay Thyagarajann Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Vishwanath Pratap Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Ashutosh Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Shashank Singh Indian Batter ₹20,00,000 Prince Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

PBKS Retained Players

Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia



PBKS Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary