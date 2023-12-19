IPL 2024 auction: Punjab Kings entire squad and players' salary

Harshal Patel costliest player for PBKS at IPL 2024 auction. Photo: PTI
Punjab Kings (PBKS) got Harshal Patel as their most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction on December 19, 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Harshal a former RCB and Delhi Capitals player was sold for Rs 11.75 Cr.
Other than Harshal, Punjab bought South African Rilee Rossouw and Englishman Chris Waokes for more than Rs 1 Cr. The remaining Indian talent was bought at their base price only. The Kings went back home with more than Rs 4 Cr saved
PBKS Retained Players
Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia
PBKS Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Liam Livingstone
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹11,50,00,000
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹9,25,00,000
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
Indian
|
Batsman
|
₹8,25,00,000
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Overseas
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹6,75,00,000
|
Rahul Chahar
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹5,25,00,000
|
Harpreet Brar
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹3,80,00,000
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹75,00,000
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Indian
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹60,00,000
|
Rishi Dhawan
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹55,00,000
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Indian
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹20,00,000
|
Atharva Taide
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Sam Curran
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹18,50,00,000
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹50,00,000
|
Harpreet Bhatia
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹40,00,000
|
Shivam Singh
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Vidwath Kaverappa
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Harshal Patel
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹11,75,00,000
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Overseas
|
Batter
|
₹8,00,00,000
|
Chris Woakes
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹4,20,00,000
|
Tanay Thyagarajann
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Vishwanath Pratap Singh
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Shashank Singh
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹20,00,000
|
Prince Choudhary
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 10:26 PM IST