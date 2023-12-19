Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL 2024 auction: Punjab Kings entire squad and players' salary

Check all the players' salaries and the full squad of the Punjab Kings after the completion of the IPL 2024 auction

Photo: PTI

Harshal Patel costliest player for PBKS at IPL 2024 auction. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Punjab Kings (PBKS) got Harshal Patel as their most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction on December 19, 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Harshal a former RCB and Delhi Capitals player was sold for Rs 11.75 Cr. 

Other than Harshal, Punjab bought South African Rilee Rossouw and Englishman Chris Waokes for more than Rs 1 Cr. The remaining Indian talent was bought at their base price only. The Kings went back home with more than Rs 4 Cr saved
Fresh buys for PBKS at the IPL 2024 auction 

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Harshal Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹11,75,00,000
Rilee Rossouw Overseas Batter ₹8,00,00,000
Chris Woakes Overseas All-Rounder ₹4,20,00,000
Tanay Thyagarajann Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Vishwanath Pratap Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Ashutosh Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Shashank Singh Indian Batter ₹20,00,000
Prince Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

PBKS Retained Players

Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia

PBKS Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Liam Livingstone Overseas All-Rounder ₹11,50,00,000
Kagiso Rabada Overseas Bowler ₹9,25,00,000
Shikhar Dhawan Indian Batsman ₹8,25,00,000
Jonny Bairstow Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹6,75,00,000
Rahul Chahar Indian Bowler ₹5,25,00,000
Harpreet Brar Indian All-Rounder ₹3,80,00,000
Nathan Ellis Overseas Bowler ₹75,00,000
Prabhsimran Singh Indian Wicket Keeper ₹60,00,000
Rishi Dhawan Indian All-Rounder ₹55,00,000
Jitesh Sharma Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000
Atharva Taide Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Sam Curran Overseas All-Rounder ₹18,50,00,000
Sikandar Raza Overseas All-Rounder ₹50,00,000
Harpreet Bhatia Indian Batter ₹40,00,000
Shivam Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Vidwath Kaverappa Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Harshal Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹11,75,00,000
Rilee Rossouw Overseas Batter ₹8,00,00,000
Chris Woakes Overseas All-Rounder ₹4,20,00,000
Tanay Thyagarajann Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Vishwanath Pratap Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Ashutosh Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Shashank Singh Indian Batter ₹20,00,000
Prince Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

