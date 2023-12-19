IPL 2024 auction: Mumbai Indians entire squad and players' salary

Mumbai Indians. Photo:@mipaltan
Mumbai Indians (MI), before heading into the auction had gotten their biggest buy in the form of Hardik Pandya via the trade window. Into the auction. They came in intending to buy very few match-winners and they got them in the form of Gerald Coetzee (Rs 5 Cr), Nuwan Thusara (Rs 4.8 Cr) and Dilshan Madushanka (Rs 4.6 Cr) to cover their base of bowling.
The only other player to get more than Rs 1 Cr from the MI franchise in the auction was Mohammad Nabi (Rs 1.5 Cr). Among the Indian players, Mumbai got Shreyas Gopal as the only known name.
Fresh buys for MI at IPL 2024 auction
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹5,00,00,000
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹4,80,00,000
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹4,60,00,000
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,50,00,000
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Shivalik Sharma
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Anshul Kamboj
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Naman Dhir
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
MI Retained Players
Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff
MI Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Hardik Pandya
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹15,00,00,000
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Indian
|
Batsman
|
₹16,00,00,000
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Indian
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹15,25,00,000
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹12,00,00,000
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Indian
|
Batsman
|
₹8,00,00,000
|
Tim David
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹8,25,00,000
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Overseas
|
Batsman
|
₹3,00,00,000
|
N. Tilak Varma
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,70,00,000
|
Riley Meredith
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹1,00,00,000
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹30,00,000
|
Anmolpreet Singh
|
Indian
|
Batsman
|
₹20,00,000
|
Hrithik Shokeen
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹50,00,000
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Vishnu Vinod
|
Indian
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹20,00,000
|
Shams Mulani
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹75,00,000
|
Kumar Kartikeya
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹50,00,000
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹5,00,00,000
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹4,80,00,000
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹4,60,00,000
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,50,00,000
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Shivalik Sharma
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Anshul Kamboj
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Naman Dhir
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 10:02 PM IST