IPL 2024 auction: Mumbai Indians entire squad and players' salary

Mumbai Indians (MI), before heading into the auction had gotten their biggest buy in the form of Hardik Pandya via the trade window. Into the auction. They came in intending to buy very few match-winners and they got them in the form of Gerald Coetzee (Rs 5 Cr), Nuwan Thusara (Rs 4.8 Cr) and Dilshan Madushanka (Rs 4.6 Cr) to cover their base of bowling.

The only other player to get more than Rs 1 Cr from the MI franchise in the auction was Mohammad Nabi (Rs 1.5 Cr). Among the Indian players, Mumbai got Shreyas Gopal as the only known name.

Fresh buys for MI at IPL 2024 auction



Player Nationality Role Price Gerald Coetzee Overseas All-Rounder ₹5,00,00,000 Nuwan Thushara Overseas Bowler ₹4,80,00,000 Dilshan Madushanka Overseas Bowler ₹4,60,00,000 Mohammad Nabi Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000 Shreyas Gopal Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Shivalik Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Anshul Kamboj Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Naman Dhir Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

MI Retained Players