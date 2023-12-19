Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL 2024 auction: Mumbai Indians entire squad and players' salary

Check all the players' salaries and the full squad of the Mumbai Indians after the completion of the IPL 2024 auction

MI skipper Rohit Sharma alongside coach Mahela Jayawardene during a virtual press conference. Photo:@mipaltan

Mumbai Indians. Photo:@mipaltan

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI), before heading into the auction had gotten their biggest buy in the form of Hardik Pandya via the trade window. Into the auction. They came in intending to buy very few match-winners and they got them in the form of Gerald Coetzee (Rs 5 Cr), Nuwan Thusara (Rs 4.8 Cr) and Dilshan Madushanka (Rs 4.6 Cr) to cover their base of bowling. 

The only other player to get more than Rs 1 Cr from the MI franchise in the auction was Mohammad Nabi (Rs 1.5 Cr). Among the Indian players, Mumbai got Shreyas Gopal as the only known name. 
Fresh buys for MI at IPL 2024 auction 

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Gerald Coetzee Overseas All-Rounder ₹5,00,00,000
Nuwan Thushara Overseas Bowler ₹4,80,00,000
Dilshan Madushanka Overseas Bowler ₹4,60,00,000
Mohammad Nabi Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000
Shreyas Gopal Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Shivalik Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Anshul Kamboj Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Naman Dhir Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

MI Retained Players 

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff

MI Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Hardik Pandya Indian All-Rounder ₹15,00,00,000
Rohit Sharma Indian Batsman ₹16,00,00,000
Ishan Kishan Indian Wicket Keeper ₹15,25,00,000
Jasprit Bumrah Indian Bowler ₹12,00,00,000
Suryakumar Yadav Indian Batsman ₹8,00,00,000
Tim David Overseas All-Rounder ₹8,25,00,000
Dewald Brevis Overseas Batsman ₹3,00,00,000
N. Tilak Varma Indian All-Rounder ₹1,70,00,000
Riley Meredith Overseas Bowler ₹1,00,00,000
Arjun Tendulkar Indian All-Rounder ₹30,00,000
Anmolpreet Singh Indian Batsman ₹20,00,000
Hrithik Shokeen Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Piyush Chawla Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000
Nehal Wadhera Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Vishnu Vinod Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹20,00,000
Shams Mulani Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Jason Behrendorff Overseas Bowler ₹75,00,000
Kumar Kartikeya Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Akash Madhwal Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Romario Shepherd Overseas All-Rounder ₹50,00,000
Gerald Coetzee Overseas All-Rounder ₹5,00,00,000
Nuwan Thushara Overseas Bowler ₹4,80,00,000
Dilshan Madushanka Overseas Bowler ₹4,60,00,000
Mohammad Nabi Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000
Shreyas Gopal Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Shivalik Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Anshul Kamboj Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Naman Dhir Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

