IPL 2024 KKR vs RCB: Will Kohli's love affair with Eden Gardens continue?

Virat Kohli is having one of the finest Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons in his entire career. He is striking well in the powerplay as well as in the death overs. However, the problem has been his team's inconsistent form.
Heading to the Eden Gardens for the reverse fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 21, all hopes would once again hang on the shoulders of the great man as he is one of the best players against the Knight Riders and at this esteemed venue as well.
Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here
Kohli in great touch at Eden Gardens
Kohli equalled the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar in the 2023 ODI World Cup as he smashed his 49th ODI century at the Eden Gardens against South Africa. However, even before this record-breaking innings, Kohli had three centuries and a fifty at the Eden Gardens in his last 10 innings.
|Virat Kohli - Last 10 Innings at Eden Gardens
|Format
|Match
|Runs
|Balls
|SR
|ODI
|Ind v SA, Nov 2023
|101*
|121
|83
|IPL
|RCB v KKR, Apr 2023
|21
|18
|116
|T20I
|Ind v SL, Jan 2023
|4
|9
|44
|IPL
|RCB v LSG, May 2022
|25
|24
|104
|T20I
|Ind v WI, Feb 2022
|52
|41
|126
|T20I
|Ind v WI, Feb 2022
|17
|13
|130
|Test
|Ind v Ban, Nov 2019
|136
|194
|70
|IPL
|RCB v KKR, Apr 2019
|100
|58
|172
|IPL
|RCB v KKR, Apr 2018
|31
|33
|93
|Test
|Ind v SL, Nov 2017
|104*
|119
|87
Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here
Eden Gardens: Favourite ground for Kohli
Eden Gardens: Favourite ground for Kohli
Not only in the last 10 innings but overall, Kolkata has been one of the favourite grounds for Kohli. The Indian maestro has hit five centuries across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is in 31 innings at an average of 47.92.
|Virat Kohli - All Format Career
|Ground
|Innings
|Average
|Centuries
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|114
|40.34
|6
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|43
|61.61
|5
|Eden Gardens, Kolfiata
|31
|47.92
|5
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|15
|73.61
|5
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
Kohli against the KKR bowlers
Also Read
The third thing that makes Kohli's love affair with Eden Gardens significant is the fact that he has a great batting record against the KKR bowlers. While Kohli averages 40 against each of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Andre Russell, he is yet to get out against Mitchell Starc in the shortest format.
|Virat Kohli - Head-to-Head vs KKR Bowlers - All T20s
|Bowler
|Inns
|Runs
|Balls
|Wfits
|Avg
|SR
|4s
|6s
|SP Narine
|20
|162
|157
|4
|40.5
|103.2
|12
|2
|AD Russell
|14
|121
|82
|3
|40.3
|147.6
|8
|5
|MA Starc
|6
|80
|45
|0
|-
|177.8
|11
|3
|VV Chakravarthy
|7
|40
|39
|1
|40
|102.6
|2
|1