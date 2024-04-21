IPL 2024 KKR vs RCB: Will Kohli's love affair with Eden Gardens continue?

Virat Kohli is having one of the finest Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons in his entire career. He is striking well in the powerplay as well as in the death overs. However, the problem has been his team's inconsistent form.

Heading to the Eden Gardens for the reverse fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 21, all hopes would once again hang on the shoulders of the great man as he is one of the best players against the Knight Riders and at this esteemed venue as well.

Kohli in great touch at Eden Gardens





Virat Kohli - Last 10 Innings at Eden Gardens Format Match Runs Balls SR ODI Ind v SA, Nov 2023 101* 121 83 IPL RCB v KKR, Apr 2023 21 18 116 T20I Ind v SL, Jan 2023 4 9 44 IPL RCB v LSG, May 2022 25 24 104 T20I Ind v WI, Feb 2022 52 41 126 T20I Ind v WI, Feb 2022 17 13 130 Test Ind v Ban, Nov 2019 136 194 70 IPL RCB v KKR, Apr 2019 100 58 172 IPL RCB v KKR, Apr 2018 31 33 93 Test Ind v SL, Nov 2017 104* 119 87 Kohli equalled the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar in the 2023 ODI World Cup as he smashed his 49th ODI century at the Eden Gardens against South Africa. However, even before this record-breaking innings, Kohli had three centuries and a fifty at the Eden Gardens in his last 10 innings.

Eden Gardens: Favourite ground for Kohli





Virat Kohli - All Format Career Ground Innings Average Centuries M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 114 40.34 6 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 43 61.61 5 Eden Gardens, Kolfiata 31 47.92 5 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 15 73.61 5 Not only in the last 10 innings but overall, Kolkata has been one of the favourite grounds for Kohli. The Indian maestro has hit five centuries across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is in 31 innings at an average of 47.92.



Kohli against the KKR bowlers