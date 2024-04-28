Business Standard
IPL 2024 points table: CSK, SRH, RCB, GT rankings; top batters and bowlers

Chennai also have a chance to move to the top half of the IPL 2024 leaderboard if they snap their two-match losing streak today. Virat Kohli is having the orange cap.

IPL 2024 points table

Jasprit Bumrah is having the purple cap

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 6:19 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals are all and certain for the IPL 2024 playoffs after reaching 16 points. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have a chance to move to the second spot on the IPL 2024 points table if they manage to win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). 

Chennai also have a chance to move to the top half of the IPL 2024 leaderboard if they snap their two-match losing streak today. 
Moreover, Gujarat Titans could move to the sixth spot on the IPL 2024 team rankings if they manage to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru,

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with four points in nine games.


IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 0 16 0.694
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 5 3 0 10 0.972
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 10 0.577
4 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 10 0.059
5 Delhi Capitals 10 5 5 0 10 -0.276
6 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 0 8 0.415
7 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 0 8 -0.974
8 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 0 6 -0.187
9 Mumbai Indians 9 3 6 0 6 -0.261
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 2 7 0 4 -0.721

IPL 2024: Orange cap holder

Virat Kohli is having the orange cap.

Top five batters in Indian Premier League
Rank Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 10 9 2 430 113* 61.43 295 145.76 1 3 40 17
2 Sai Sudharsan
GT		 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 0 2 43 9
3 Sanju Samson
RR		 9 9 4 385 82* 77 239 161.08 0 4 36 17
4 K L Rahul
LSG		 9 9 0 378 82 42 262 144.27 0 3 34 14
5 Rishabh Pant
DC		 10 10 2 371 88* 46.38 231 160.6 0 3 29 23

IPL 2024: Purple cap holder

Jasprit Bumrah has the purple cap with 14 wickets in nine matches. Harshal Patel also has 14 wickets but Bumrah's economy rate is better of Punjab's bowler.


Top five bowlers in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 9 9 36 239 14 21/05/24 17.07 6.63 15.42 0 1
2 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 9 9 32 326 14 15/03/24 23.28 10.18 13.71 0 0
3 Yuzvendra Chahal
RR		 9 9 34 306 13 11/03/24 23.53 9 15.69 0 0
4 Mukesh Kumar
DC		 7 7 25.3 282 13 14/03/24 21.69 11.05 11.76 0 0
5 Kuldeep Yadav
DC		 7 7 27 230 12 55/4 19.16 8.51 13.5 1 0

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

