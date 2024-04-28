IPL 2024 points table: CSK, SRH, RCB, GT rankings; top batters and bowlers

Rajasthan Royals are all and certain for the IPL 2024 playoffs after reaching 16 points. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have a chance to move to the second spot on the IPL 2024 points table if they manage to win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Chennai also have a chance to move to the top half of the IPL 2024 leaderboard if they snap their two-match losing streak today.
Moreover, Gujarat Titans could move to the sixth spot on the IPL 2024 team rankings if they manage to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru,
Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with four points in nine games.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|0.694
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.972
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.577
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|0.059
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|-0.276
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|0.415
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|-0.974
|8
|Punjab Kings
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-0.187
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-0.261
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|-0.721
IPL 2024: Orange cap holder
Virat Kohli is having the orange cap.
|Top five batters in Indian Premier League
|Rank
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|
Virat Kohli
RCB
|10
|9
|2
|430
|113*
|61.43
|295
|145.76
|1
|3
|40
|17
|2
|
Sai Sudharsan
GT
|10
|10
|1
|418
|84*
|46.44
|308
|135.71
|0
|2
|43
|9
|3
|
Sanju Samson
RR
|9
|9
|4
|385
|82*
|77
|239
|161.08
|0
|4
|36
|17
|4
|
K L Rahul
LSG
|9
|9
|0
|378
|82
|42
|262
|144.27
|0
|3
|34
|14
|5
|
Rishabh Pant
DC
|10
|10
|2
|371
|88*
|46.38
|231
|160.6
|0
|3
|29
|23
IPL 2024: Purple cap holder
Jasprit Bumrah has the purple cap with 14 wickets in nine matches. Harshal Patel also has 14 wickets but Bumrah's economy rate is better of Punjab's bowler.
|Top five bowlers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|9
|9
|36
|239
|14
|21/05/24
|17.07
|6.63
|15.42
|0
|1
|2
|
Harshal Patel
PBKS
|9
|9
|32
|326
|14
|15/03/24
|23.28
|10.18
|13.71
|0
|0
|3
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
RR
|9
|9
|34
|306
|13
|11/03/24
|23.53
|9
|15.69
|0
|0
|4
|
Mukesh Kumar
DC
|7
|7
|25.3
|282
|13
|14/03/24
|21.69
|11.05
|11.76
|0
|0
|5
|
Kuldeep Yadav
DC
|7
|7
|27
|230
|12
|55/4
|19.16
|8.51
|13.5
|1
|0