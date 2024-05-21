Check Orange and purple cap holders in Indian Premier League 2024 here

With Virat Kohli set to play at least one more match, the RCB batter in all likelihood will end as the top run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Kohil, who is having the orange cap, has accumulated 708 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 155.60. He has hit five fifties and one century.
Kohli is followed by CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and SRH's Travis Head 533. While Gaikwad will not play any role in the IPL 2024 given his team is knocked out of the tournament, Head could play at least two games (Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 if they lose the match first one).
|Top 10 highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
|Virat Kohli RCB
|14
|14
|3
|708
|113*
|64.36
|455
|155.6
|1
|5
|59
|37
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK
|14
|14
|3
|583
|108*
|53
|413
|141.16
|1
|4
|58
|18
|3
|Travis Head SRH
|12
|12
|1
|533
|102
|48.45
|265
|201.13
|1
|4
|61
|31
|4
|Riyan Parag RR
|14
|12
|3
|531
|84*
|59
|348
|152.58
|0
|4
|38
|31
|5
|Sai Sudharsan GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.91
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|48
|16
|6
|K L Rahul LSG
|14
|14
|0
|520
|82
|37.14
|382
|136.12
|0
|4
|45
|19
|7
|Sanju Samson RR
|14
|13
|4
|504
|86
|56
|322
|156.52
|0
|5
|47
|23
|8
|Nicholas Pooran LSG
|14
|14
|6
|499
|75
|62.38
|280
|178.21
|0
|3
|35
|36
|9
|Abhishek Sharma SRH
|13
|13
|1
|467
|75*
|38.92
|223
|209.41
|0
|3
|35
|41
|10
|Sunil Narine KKR
|13
|12
|0
|461
|109
|38.42
|252
|182.93
|1
|3
|46
|32
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
Already eliminated Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel is having the purple cap with most 24 wickets. He is followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, who will play no part in the ongoing edition given his team is failed to make it the playoffs.
KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy is at the 4th spot in the list of IPL 2024 highest wicket-takers, with 18 wickets. He will play at least two matches in the tournament and could bridge the 6 wickets gap between him and Harshal Patel.
Also Read
|Top 10 highest wicket-takers IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|Harshal Patel PBKS
|14
|14
|49
|477
|24
|15/03
|19.87
|9.73
|12.25
|0
|0
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah MI
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|20
|21/05
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|3
|Arshdeep Singh PBKS
|14
|14
|50.2
|505
|19
|29/04
|26.57
|10.03
|15.89
|1
|0
|4
|Varun Chakaravarthy KKR
|13
|12
|44
|367
|18
|16/03
|20.38
|8.34
|14.66
|0
|0
|5
|Tushar Deshpande CSK
|13
|13
|48
|424
|17
|27/04
|24.94
|8.83
|16.94
|1
|0
|6
|T Natarajan SRH
|11
|11
|43.2
|401
|17
|19/04
|23.58
|9.25
|15.29
|1
|0
|7
|Yuzvendra Chahal RR
|13
|13
|50
|469
|17
|11/03
|27.58
|9.38
|17.64
|0
|0
|8
|Khaleel Ahmed DC
|14
|14
|50
|479
|17
|21/02
|28.17
|9.58
|17.64
|0
|0
|9
|Mukesh Kumar DC
|10
|10
|35.3
|368
|17
|14/03
|21.64
|10.36
|12.52
|0
|0
|10
|Kuldeep Yadav DC
|11
|11
|43
|374
|16
|55/4
|23.37
|8.69
|16.12
|1
|0