Check Orange and purple cap holders in Indian Premier League 2024 here

With Virat Kohli set to play at least one more match, the RCB batter in all likelihood will end as the top run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Kohil, who is having the orange cap, has accumulated 708 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 155.60. He has hit five fifties and one century.

Kohli is followed by CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and SRH's Travis Head 533. While Gaikwad will not play any role in the IPL 2024 given his team is knocked out of the tournament, Head could play at least two games (Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 if they lose the match first one).

Top 10 highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli RCB 14 14 3 708 113* 64.36 455 155.6 1 5 59 37 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 14 14 3 583 108* 53 413 141.16 1 4 58 18 3 Travis Head SRH 12 12 1 533 102 48.45 265 201.13 1 4 61 31 4 Riyan Parag RR 14 12 3 531 84* 59 348 152.58 0 4 38 31 5 Sai Sudharsan GT 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16 6 K L Rahul LSG 14 14 0 520 82 37.14 382 136.12 0 4 45 19 7 Sanju Samson RR 14 13 4 504 86 56 322 156.52 0 5 47 23 8 Nicholas Pooran LSG 14 14 6 499 75 62.38 280 178.21 0 3 35 36 9 Abhishek Sharma SRH 13 13 1 467 75* 38.92 223 209.41 0 3 35 41 10 Sunil Narine KKR 13 12 0 461 109 38.42 252 182.93 1 3 46 32

IPL 2024 purple cap holder

Already eliminated Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel is having the purple cap with most 24 wickets. He is followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, who will play no part in the ongoing edition given his team is failed to make it the playoffs.





ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: KKR vs SRH Playing 11, live toss time, streaming KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy is at the 4th spot in the list of IPL 2024 highest wicket-takers, with 18 wickets. He will play at least two matches in the tournament and could bridge the 6 wickets gap between him and Harshal Patel.