IPL 2024: Surykaumar Yadav joins Mumbai Indians ahead of Capitals encounter

The 31-year-old will most likely feature in the MI's playing 11 in their next encounter, which is against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7

Suryakumar Yadav joins Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

In a big boost to the Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit on Friday, April 5, 2024. This comes as a huge relief to the underperforming side. Surya, who had been training and rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, finally got the fully fit certificate. 

The 31-year-old will most likely feature in the MI's playing 11 in their next encounter, which is against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7. 
So far, Mumbai has not won even a single match in IPL 2024 under new captain Hardik Pandya. 

Why was Surya not part of Mumbai's squad earlier?

Surya, while on a tour of South Africa in December 2023, picked up a foot injury, he was later diagnosed with Hernia and was operated upon. Since then, he has been rehabilitating at the NCA in Bengaluru. He appeared in three fitness tests since the start of the IPL on March 22 but was finally declared fit on April 4. Therefore he joined MI on April 5. 

What has been Surya's record for MI in IPL?

Playing for Mumbai Indians, Surya has appeared in 85 matches and 83 innings, he has scored 2641 runs at an excellent T20 average of 35.21 with a hundred and 20 half-centuries to his name. With an unsettled number three, Surya will be a big boost to Mumbai who can now look to work upon other weaknesses. 

Suryakumar Yadav for Mumbai Indians in IPL

Team Matches Inns NO 50s 100s HS Runs Avg S/R Catches
Mumbai Indians 85 83 8 20 1 103* 2641 35.21 146.23 37

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

