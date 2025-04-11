Friday, April 11, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: CSK vs KKR playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler matchups

IPL 2025: CSK vs KKR playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler matchups

With skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to miss out the entire season with a fractured elbow, it will be MS Dhoni who will carry the captaincy role again for CSK.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
A struggling Chennai Super Kings side faces a tough challenge against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday in Chennai, especially after losing their regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to injury.
 
With Gaikwad sidelined for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season due to an elbow fracture, MS Dhoni has stepped in to lead the team once again. The franchise will be hoping that the legendary skipper’s return can inspire a turnaround after a disappointing string of losses. 
 
As CSK prepares for this crucial clash—where another defeat could further derail their campaign—they find a glimmer of hope in their recent batting performance. Despite falling short by 18 runs against Punjab Kings in a high-scoring chase of 219 in Mullanpur, the batting unit showed signs of form.
 
 
Now, the five-time champions are banking on their fortunes changing at Chepauk, a venue that hasn’t quite lived up to its reputation as a fortress this season. The team's lackluster home form has even drawn concern from long-time coach Stephen Fleming, who recently voiced his frustration following a heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

MS Dhoni captaincy record in IPL 
  • Matches: 226
  • Wins: 133
  • Losses: 91
  • Tied: 0
  • No result: 2
  • Win percentage: 58.74
 
Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy record in IPL 2025
  • Matches: 5
  • Wins: 2
  • Losses: 3
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 40
 
CSK playing 11 vs KKR
 
With skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to miss out the entire season with a fractured elbow, it will be MS Dhoni who will carry the captaincy role again for CSK.
 
Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): MS Dhoni (wk & c), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi/ Deepak Hooda, S Dubey, Rachin Ravindra, RA Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, KK Ahmed
 
CSK squad for IPL 2025: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
 
KKR playing 11 vs CSK
 
KKR also need to get back to winning ways after losing to Lucknow Super Giants last time around. KKR would be looking to take the pitch with the same eleven, but have to put their best foot forward in terms of climbing up the table now.
 
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Q de Kock (wk), RK Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), VR Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, AD Russell, SP Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, H Rana, SH Johnson
 
KKR squad for IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya
 
Check out the players' match-up ahead of the CSK vs KKR match here. The players' battle stats will help you to create your Chennai vs Kolkata fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.  CSK vs KKR key player battles: 
CSK Batters vs KKR Bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Devon Conway Anrich Nortje 2 30 1 30 143
Devon Conway Varun Chakaravarthy 2 22 1 22 138
Devon Conway Sunil Narine 3 22 0 116
Devon Conway Moeen Ali 3 20 0 143
Ruturaj Gaikwad Sunil Narine 6 63 1 63 129
Ruturaj Gaikwad Anrich Nortje 4 46 2 23 153
Ruturaj Gaikwad Varun Chakaravarthy 6 45 2 22.5 90
Ruturaj Gaikwad Vaibhav Arora 3 27 0 135
Ruturaj Gaikwad Andre Russell 3 23 1 23 209
Shivam Dube Varun Chakaravarthy 6 53 1 53 183
Shivam Dube Sunil Narine 5 28 0 100
Shivam Dube Vaibhav Arora 4 14 2 7 127
Vijay Shankar Varun Chakaravarthy 2 29 0 290
Vijay Shankar Sunil Narine 5 24 1 24 160
Vijay Shankar Andre Russell 3 18 1 18 139
Ravindra Jadeja Sunil Narine 12 49 2 24.5 94
Ravindra Jadeja Andre Russell 6 48 0 155
Ravindra Jadeja Anrich Nortje 4 32 0 200
Ravindra Jadeja Varun Chakaravarthy 4 14 0 93
MS Dhoni Sunil Narine 15 39 1 39 53
MS Dhoni Andre Russell 5 39 2 19 150
MS Dhoni Anrich Nortje 6 34 1 34 179
MS Dhoni Varun Chakaravarthy 4 11 3 3.7 69
KKR Batters vs CSK Bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Sunil Narine R. Ashwin 5 94 1 94 241
Sunil Narine Khaleel Ahmed 5 27 2 13.5 150
Sunil Narine Ravindra Jadeja 3 15 3 5 167
Quinton de Kock R. Ashwin 10 84 4 21 112
Quinton de Kock Ravindra Jadeja 6 42 0 140
Quinton de Kock Khaleel Ahmed 4 32 1 32 160
Quinton de Kock Matheesha Pathirana 3 15 0 83
Ajinkya Rahane R. Ashwin 10 49 6 8.2 109
Ajinkya Rahane Ravindra Jadeja 6 26 1 26 96
Ajinkya Rahane Khaleel Ahmed 3 10 1 10 71
Venkatesh Iyer R. Ashwin 4 36 0 116
Rinku Singh Ravindra Jadeja 5 43 1 43 134
Andre Russell Ravindra Jadeja 5 32 0 128
Andre Russell R. Ashwin 4 4 2 2 50
 

