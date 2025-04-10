Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL 2025, MS Dhoni to take over as captain

Gaikwad had sustained a blow to his right forearm during the loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2025 after suffering a hairline fracture in his elbow. CSK's head coach, Stephen Fleming, confirmed that MS Dhoni will take over the captaincy for the rest of the season ahead of their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 11.
 
There were initial reports of Gaikwad being injured before CSK's previous match against Punjab Kings. Despite concerns, Gaikwad played in the game, but CSK fell short, losing by 18 runs. The franchise later revealed the change in leadership through a post on their X account, wishing Gaikwad a speedy recovery. Gaikwad had sustained a blow to his right forearm during the loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. 
 

"Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture of the elbow. MS DHONI TO LEAD. GET WELL SOON, RUTU!" CSK posted on X.
 
Fleming explained, "He got hit in Guwahati and played with some pain. We did an X-ray, but it was inconclusive. An MRI showed a fracture in his radial neck." He expressed sympathy for Gaikwad, praising his efforts to play through the pain. "Unfortunately, he'll be out for the rest of the tournament. MS Dhoni will take over as captain."
 
This leadership change comes at a crucial time for CSK, who have lost four consecutive matches. Dhoni will resume his role as captain, a position he last held in the IPL 2023 final when CSK triumphed over Gujarat Titans (GT) to claim the title. After IPL 2023, Dhoni stepped down and handed the captaincy to Gaikwad. Gaikwad's tenure as captain has not been smooth, with CSK struggling in the current season and sitting at ninth place on the points table, having lost four of their first five matches. 
Dhoni has led CSK in 226 matches before today, out of which he has won 133. He led the team to titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Even the last time Dhoni led CSK in the IPL was the IPL 2023 final, where CSK beat defending champions Gujarat Titans in a rain-curtailed match to lift the trophy for a record fifth time.
 

Topics : MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

