IPL 2025: The introduction of 2nd ball is a good rule for bowlers - Naman

IPL 2025: The introduction of 2nd ball is a good rule for bowlers - Naman

"After the 11th over, it becomes really hard for bowlers due to the ball being wet. Having a dry ball available helps bring balance to the contest," Naman explained.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Mumbai Indians gear up to host the explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on April 17 in IPL 2025, MI batter Naman Dhir spoke to the media ahead of the much-anticipated clash. Both teams are entering the match with morale-boosting wins, making this a high-stakes encounter.  We're taking every game like it's the first
 
Dhir shared that the MI camp is approaching every game with a fresh mindset, irrespective of previous results. “We’re taking each match as our first. Our focus is entirely on preparation, not the past,” he said, highlighting the team’s determined approach.  Naman on playing alongside Rohit, Hardik among others
 
 
When asked about the experience of playing alongside senior pros like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, Dhir emphasized how much there is to learn just by sharing the dressing room with them. “There’s something to take from each of them. Whether it’s leadership, composure under pressure, or game awareness – they’ve all added to my growth as a cricketer,” he added.    Naman's role in the MI line-up
 
Speaking about his role in the lineup, Dhir acknowledged the legacy of batting at No. 7 for MI — a position once held by the likes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. “Batting at No. 7 isn’t easy, especially in pressure situations. But having the guidance of players who’ve excelled in this role helps me remain calm and make smarter decisions at the crease.”  Naman on rule changes introduced in IPL

On the recently introduced second ball rule in the IPL, Dhir praised the move. “After the 11th over, it becomes really hard for bowlers due to the ball being wet. Having a dry ball available helps bring balance to the contest,” he explained, referring to how the rule benefits both sides.  How has Naman evolved over the year?
 
Reflecting on his personal growth over the past year, Dhir said he’s come a long way. “Over the last 11 months, I’ve evolved as a player — not just through practice but also through conversations with experienced players who’ve shaped my mindset and understanding of the game.”
 
As Mumbai aim to build momentum, Dhir’s confidence and maturity could play a crucial role in the team’s push for a playoff spot.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

