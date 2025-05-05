Monday, May 05, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Harsh Dubey joins SRH as a replacement for Smaran Ravichandran

IPL 2025: Harsh Dubey joins SRH as a replacement for Smaran Ravichandran

Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in all-rounder Harsh Dubey as a replacement for the injured left-hander Smaran Ravichandran for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season.

Harsh Dubey

Harsh Dubey. Photo: @SunRisers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in all-rounder Harsh Dubey as a replacement for the injured left-hander Smaran Ravichandran for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season.

Dubey, who represents Vidarbha in the domestic circuit, has joined SRH for Rs 30 lakh. The 22-year-old has featured in 16 T20s, 20 List A matches, and 18 First-Class games, amassing 127 wickets and 941 runs across formats. 

Earlier this year, he was named Player of the Tournament for is stellar show in the Ranji Trophy in which he scored 476 runs and took 69 wickets.

 

The 21-year-old Smaran, a left-handed batter from Karnataka, had been signed as the replacement for the injured Adam Zampa last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PBKS vs LSG highlights

PBKS vs LSG highlights: Prabhsimran stars as PBKS beat LSG in Dharamsala

PBKS vs LSG

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings record second-highest team total in Dharamsala

PBKS vs LSG broadcast details

IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL playoffs qualification scenario

IPL 2025: Matches left and wins required for teams to make playoffs

KKR vs RR

KKR vs RR Highlights: KKR keep playoff hopes alive, beat RR by 1 run

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 cricket Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon