PBKS vs LSG highlights: Prabhsimran stars as PBKS beat LSG in Dharamsala

PBKS vs LSG highlights: Prabhsimran stars as PBKS beat LSG in Dharamsala

Punjab Kings, with this win, have jumped to the number two spot in the points table with 15 points

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings have taken a step closer to playoff qualification after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs in match number 54 of IPL 2025 at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium today. Punjab Kings, with this win, have jumped to the number two spot in the points table with 15 points. On the other hand, LSG have suffered their sixth loss of the season and are now on the verge of getting eliminated from the playoff race. 
 
Earlier, LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first. PBKS’s start with the bat was less than ideal as they lost in-form Priyansh Arya (1) to Akash Singh on just the fifth ball of the innings. Josh Inglis (30), who was promoted to the number three spot, then played a blistering innings before also losing his wicket to Akash Singh.
 
 
Skipper Shreyas Iyer (45) then added 78 runs for the third wicket with Prabhsimran Singh and got PBKS back on track before Divesh Rathi got him caught at point. Prince Yadav clean bowled Nehal Wadhera (16) to keep LSG still in the game.
 
Meanwhile, Prabhsimran Singh (91) scored his third consecutive fifty in IPL 2025 and put PBKS en route to a big total before losing his wicket to Divesh Rathi. In the end, Shashank Singh (35 not out) and Marcus Stoinis (15 not out) played some big shots as PBKS ended their innings at 236 for 5 after 20 overs.

In reply, LSG lost both their openers—Mitchell Marsh (0) and Aiden Markram (13)—cheaply to Arshdeep Singh in a span of four balls in the third over. Nicholas Pooran (6) also failed to deliver and lost his wicket to Arshdeep Singh too, as LSG were reduced to 27 for 3.
 
Skipper Rishabh Pant (18) was next to depart off Azmatullah Omarzai, who then removed David Miller (11) as LSG were reduced to 73 for 5.
 
Abdul Samad (45) added 81 runs for the sixth wicket with Ayush Badoni and tried to keep LSG alive in the match but eventually lost his wicket to Marco Jansen. LSG’s best batter on the night, Ayush Badoni (74), kept fighting alone but lost his wicket to Chahal in the last over as LSG could only reach 199 for 7 after 20 overs and fell 37 runs short of the target. 
Scorecard:
 
Punjab Kings:
 
Punjab Kings Inning
236-5 (20 ov) CRR:11.80
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Priyansh Arya c M Yadav b A Singh 1 4 0 0 25
Prabhsimran Singh c N Pooran b D Singh 91 48 6 7 189.58
Josh Inglis (WK) c D Miller b A Singh 30 14 1 4 214.29
Shreyas Iyer (C) c M Yadav b D Singh 45 25 4 2 180
Nehal Wadhera b P Yadav 16 9 2 1 177.78
Shashank Singh Not out 33 15 4 1 220
Marcus Stoinis Not out 15 5 1 1 300
Extras 5 (b 0, Ib 0, w 5, nb 0, p 0)
Total 236 (5 wkts, 20 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Akash Singh 4 0 30 2 0 7.5
Mayank Yadav 4 0 60 0 0 15
Avesh Khan 4 0 57 0 0 14.25
Digvesh Singh 4 0 46 2 0 11.5
Prince Yadav 4 0 43 1 0 10.75
 
Lucknow Super Giants: 
 
Lucknow Super Giants Inning
199-7 (20 ov) CRR:9.95
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Aiden Markram b A Singh 13 10 1 1 130
Mitchell Marsh c N Wadhera b A Singh 0 5 0 0 0
Nicholas Pooran lbw b A Singh 6 5 1 0 120
Rishabh Pant (WK/C) c Shashank Singh b A Omarzai 18 17 2 1 105.88
Ayush Badoni c A Singh b Y Chahal 74 40 5 5 185
David Miller c Shashank Singh b A Omarzai 11 8 0 1 137.5
Abdul Samad c & b M Jansen 45 24 2 4 187.5
Avesh Khan Not out 19 10 3 1 190
Prince Yadav Not out 1 1 0 0 100
Extras 12 (b 0, Ib 3, w 9, nb 0, p 0)
Total 199 (7 wkts, 20 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Arshdeep Singh 4 0 16 3 0 4
Marco Jansen 4 0 31 1 0 7.75
Azmatullah Omarzai 4 0 33 2 0 8.25
Yuzvendra Chahal 4 0 50 1 0 12.5
Vyshak Vijaykumar 3 0 49 0 0 16.33
Marcus Stoinis 1 0 17 0 0 17
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants

First Published: May 04 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

