Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Here's why Ashwin's YouTube channel will not cover CSK matches

IPL 2025: Here's why Ashwin's YouTube channel will not cover CSK matches

According to a note from the channel's administrator, previews and reviews of CSK matches will no longer be featured due to the nature of discussions that took place last week.

R Ashwin, MS Dhoni, Khaleel Ahmed, CSK

R Ashwin, MS Dhoni and Khaleel Ahmed during Chennai Super Kings match. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) underwhelming performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, a fresh controversy has emerged. This time, it is not about MS Dhoni’s restrained batting approach or the ball-tampering row that broke out after CSK’s season opener against Mumbai Indians (MI). The latest issue involves R Ashwin’s YouTube channel. Ashwin, who rejoined the CSK squad this season, has come under scrutiny due to content shared on the platform.  ALSO READ: MI vs RCB Full scorecard |  Wankhede Stadium stats | MI vs RCB Playing 11 | MI vs RCB live streaming
 
Here’s what happened:
 
Last week, controversy erupted when Prasanna Agoram — a regular guest on Ashwin’s channel and a former data analyst for South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) — criticised CSK’s decision to include Afghanistan wristspinner Noor Ahmad, despite having both Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the squad. Ashwin himself does not participate in these discussions.
 
 
Following CSK’s loss to Delhi Capitals on Saturday, head coach Stephen Fleming was asked whether discussions about team selection on a player’s YouTube channel could create awkward situations. “I have no idea,” Fleming responded. “I don’t follow that stuff. I had no idea he [Ashwin] had a channel. That doesn’t matter.”
 
So why will Ashwin’s YouTube channel not cover CSK matches?

According to a note from the channel's administrator, previews and reviews of CSK matches will no longer be featured due to the nature of discussions that took place last week.   
 
“Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games — both previews and reviews — for the rest of this season,” the note read. “We cherish the range of viewpoints represented on our shows and are committed to ensuring that the discussion aligns with the values and goals of the platform we have built. Our guests’ opinions do not necessarily reflect Ashwin’s own.” 
Chennai Super Kings full schedule in IPL 2025
Match Number Date & Time (IST) Match Venue
Match 3 CSK won by 4 wickets Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match 8 RCB won by 50 runs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match 11 RR won by 6 runs Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Match 17 DC won by 25 runs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match 22 April 8, Tuesday- 7:30 PM Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh
Match 25 April 11, Friday- 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match 30 April 14, Monday- 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Match 38 April 20, Sunday- 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match 43 April 25, Friday- 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match 49 April 30, Friday - 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match 52 May 3, Saturday - 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Match 57 May 7, Wednesday - 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Match 63 May 12, Monday- 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match 69 May 18, Sunday - 3:30 PM Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
 

Chennai Super Kings R Ashwin Indian Premier League T20 cricket

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

