Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / LSG vs DC Highlights: KL Rahul guides DC to 8-wicket win against LSG

LSG vs DC Highlights: KL Rahul guides DC to 8-wicket win against LSG

Chasing 160 for victory, Porel scored 51 off 36 balls, while in-form Rahul struck an unbeaten 57 (42 balls) to make it a one-sided contest, as DC completed the task in 17.5 overs.

LSG vs DC

LSG vs DC

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Opener Abishek Porel and KL Rahul struck half centuries and shared a 69-run partnership as Delhi Capitals thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Chasing 160 for victory, Porel scored 51 off 36 balls, while in-form Rahul struck an unbeaten 57 (42 balls) to make it a one-sided contest, as DC completed the task in 17.5 overs. Skipper Axar Patel made 34 not out off 20 balls. 

Rahul also completed 5,000 runs in IPL on way to his half-century.

 

Earlier, DC bowlers, especially Mukesh Kumar (4/33) and Mitchell Starc (1/25), restricted LSG to 159/6.

LSG opener Aiden Markram scored 52 and Mitchell Marsh too made a quick 45 but DC pacers used clever variations to restrict the host to a below-par total.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 159 for 6 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 52, Mitchell Marsh 45, Ayush Badoni 36; Mukesh Kumar 4/33).

Delhi Capitals: 161 for 2 in 17.5 overs (Abishek Porel 51, KL Rahul 57 not out, Axar Patel 34 not out; Aiden Markram 2/30).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PSL

PSL 2025: Multan vs Lahore playing 11, live toss, streaming details

LSG vs DC

IPL 2025: LSG vs DC Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

LSG vs DC

IPL 2025: LSG vs DC head-to-head, Lucknow weather forecast, toss stats

LSG vs DC

IPL 2025: LSG vs DC pitch report, highest score, stats at Ekana Stadium

Harsha Bhogle

IPL 2025: Harsha Bhogle clears air on absence from KKR game at Eden Gardens

Topics : KL Rahul Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon