IPL 2025: Nitish Rana's explosive 81 vs CSK raises the heat in Guwahati

Chennai Super Kings are up against Rajasthan Royals in the 11th match of IPL 2025, hosted at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India. With the hosts Rajasthan Royals, batting first at home, it was Nitish Rana who stepped up for the side and displayed some valiant power hitting on the night. Check RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
Nitish Rana shifts the momentum in the Royals' favor with explosive hitting
The Super Kings got off to a promising start when Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over. However, the Royals quickly gained control, thanks to Nitish Rana's explosive batting. Promoted ahead of Riyan Parag, Rana came out with an aggressive mindset.
|50-plus scores within Overs 1-6 from No.3 or lower in IPL
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Balls
|Match Date
|Opposition
|Venue
|Suresh Raina
|CSK
|87*
|25
|2014 Q2
|PBKS
|Mumbai WS
|Moeen Ali
|CSK
|59*
|21
|2022
|RR
|Brabourne
|Nitish Rana
|RR
|58*
|22
|2025
|CSK
|Guwahati
|Ajinkya Rahane
|CSK
|53*
|20
|2023
|MI
|Mumbai WS
|Wriddhiman Saha
|PBKS
|52*
|23
|2014
|SRH
|Hyderabad
The left-hander attacked from the start, taking on the Super Kings' bowlers with confidence. In the fifth over, he took on Ravi Ashwin, hitting him for two massive sixes and then following up with a boundary. The over ended with 19 runs, marking a turning point in the match, as the Royals shifted the momentum in their favor.
Rana’s destructive hitting laid the foundation for a massive total, and he reached his half-century in just 21 balls, continuing to build the Royals' dominance.
However, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who finally took his wicket as Nitish came down the track and missed the wide delivery, which ended up in MS Dhoni's gloves and got stumped on the night. It was a brilliant effort by Nitish, who ended up with 81 runs off just 36 deliveries.