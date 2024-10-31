IPL 2025 Retention: CSK's full list of retained players and players' salary

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, 5-time champions Chennai Super Kings have finalised their retentions for the season. Going for their record 6th IPl title in 2025, CSK have retained 5 players ahead of the mega auction with the top retention going to 2 players - skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja both getting Rs 18 Cr each.
MS Dhoni will be playing another season in the iconic yellow shirt as he too has been retained as the uncapped player for Rs 4 Cr. The other retentions are Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 Cr), and Shivam Dube (Rs 12 Cr).
Chennai Super Kings retentions
- Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 18 crore
- Matheesha Pathirana: Rs 13 crore
- Shivam Dube: Rs 12 crore
- Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 18 crore
- MS Dhoni: Rs 4 crore
|Full list of released players by CSK
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Moeen Ali
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,00,00,000
|Deepak Chahar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 14,00,00,000
|Mitchell Santner
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,90,00,000
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,50,00,000
|Prashant Solanki
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 1,20,00,000
|Devon Conway
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 1,00,00,000
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 70,00,000
|Tushar Deshpande
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Simarjeet Singh
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Mukesh Choudhary
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Nishant Sindhu
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 60,00,000
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Indian
|Batter
|₹ 50,00,000
|Ajay Mandal
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Shaik Rasheed
|Indian
|Batter
|₹ 20,00,000
|Daryl Mitchell
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 14,00,00,000
|Shardul Thakur
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 4,00,00,000
|Rachin Ravindra
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,80,00,000
|Sameer Rizvi
|Indian
|Batter
|₹ 8,40,00,000
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Avanish Rao Aravelly
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000