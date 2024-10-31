IPL 2025 Retention: CSK's full list of retained players and players' salary

Business Standard
IPL 2025 Retention: Indian pacer Tushar Deshpande and Kiwi batters Rachin Ravindra and Daryll Mitchell are among the players that have been released by CSK.

Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, 5-time champions Chennai Super Kings have finalised their retentions for the season. Going for their record 6th IPl title in 2025, CSK have retained 5 players ahead of the mega auction with the top retention going to 2 players -  skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja both getting Rs 18 Cr each.
 
MS Dhoni will be playing another season in the iconic yellow shirt as he too has been retained as the uncapped player for Rs 4 Cr. The other retentions are Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 Cr), and Shivam Dube (Rs 12 Cr).
 
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 18 crore
  • Matheesha Pathirana: Rs 13 crore
  • Shivam Dube: Rs 12 crore
  • Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 18 crore
  • MS Dhoni: Rs 4 crore    
     
Full list of released players by CSK
Player Nationality Role Price
Moeen Ali Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 8,00,00,000
Deepak Chahar Indian Bowler ₹ 14,00,00,000
Mitchell Santner Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,90,00,000
Rajvardhan Hangargekar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,50,00,000
Prashant Solanki Indian Bowler ₹ 1,20,00,000
Devon Conway Overseas Batsman ₹ 1,00,00,000
Maheesh Theekshana Overseas Bowler ₹ 70,00,000
Tushar Deshpande Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Simarjeet Singh Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Mukesh Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Nishant Sindhu Indian All-Rounder ₹ 60,00,000
Ajinkya Rahane Indian Batter ₹ 50,00,000
Ajay Mandal Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Shaik Rasheed Indian Batter ₹ 20,00,000
Daryl Mitchell Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 14,00,00,000
Shardul Thakur Indian All-Rounder ₹ 4,00,00,000
Rachin Ravindra Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,80,00,000
Sameer Rizvi Indian Batter ₹ 8,40,00,000
Mustafizur Rahman Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000
Avanish Rao Aravelly Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹ 20,00,000
 

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

