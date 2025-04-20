Virat Kohli breaks David Warner's record of most fifty-plus scores in IPL

The star Indian and RCB batter Virat Kohli continues his purple patch with the bat in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, as he scored yet another half-century against PBKS today in match number 37 of the season at New Chandigarh’s Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium. Kohli, after today’s half-century, now holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores in the IPL (67), surpassing David Warner's record of 66 such scores.
Shikhar Dhawan (53), Rohit Sharma (45) and KL Rahul (43) are the next three in the list.
Players with most fifty-plus scores in the IPL
|Rank
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|100
|50
|50+
|1
|Virat Kohli
|252
|8253
|113*
|8
|59
|67
|2
|David Warner
|184
|6565
|126
|4
|62
|66
|3
|Shikhar Dhawan
|221
|6769
|106*
|2
|51
|53
|4
|Rohit Sharma
|258
|6710
|109*
|2
|43
|45
|5
|KL Rahul
|129
|4949
|132*
|4
|39
|43
|6
|AB de Villiers
|170
|5162
|133*
|3
|40
|43
|7
|Suresh Raina
|200
|5528
|100*
|1
|39
|40
|8
|Faf du Plessis
|141
|4652
|96
|–
|38
|38
|9
|Chris Gayle
|141
|4965
|175*
|6
|31
|37
|10
|Gautam Gambhir
|152
|4217
|93
|–
|36
|36
Kohli holds most 100s record
Apart from his most fifty-plus scores record, Kohli also holds the most centuries record in the IPL, with a total of 8 centuries to his name. Second-placed Jos Buttler (6 centuries) came close to equalling his record on Saturday but remained not out on 97, as Kohli continues to lead the chart.
Most centuries in the IPL
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|100s
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|2008–2025
|260*
|252
|8
|Jos Buttler (GT/MI/RR)
|2016–2025
|114
|113
|7
|Chris Gayle (KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB)
|2009–2021
|142
|141
|6
|Shubman Gill (GT/KKR)
|2018–2025
|110
|107
|4
|KL Rahul (Multiple)
|2013–2025
|138
|129
|4
|Shane Watson (CSK/RCB/RR)
|2008–2020
|145
|141
|4
|David Warner (DC/SRH)
|2009–2024
|184
|184
|4
|AB de Villiers (DC/RCB)
|2008–2021
|184
|170
|3
|Sanju Samson (DC/RR)
|2013–2025
|175
|170
|3
|Hashim Amla (KXIP)
|2016–2017
|16
|16
|2
Kohli eyes another milestone
Having already claimed the records for most fifty-plus scores and most centuries in the IPL, Kohli will now be eyeing the record for most half-centuries in the tournament this season. At the moment, Kohli has 59 half-centuries to his name—three fewer than table leader David Warner, who has 62 IPL half-centuries.
Most half centuries in IPL
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|50s
|David Warner (DC/SRH)
|2009–2024
|184
|184
|62
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|2008–2025
|260*
|252
|59
|Shikhar Dhawan (Multiple)
|2008–2024
|222
|221
|51
|Rohit Sharma (DCH/MI)
|2008–2025
|263
|258
|43
|KL Rahul (Multiple)
|2013–2025
|138
|129
|39
|AB de Villiers (DC/RCB)
|2008–2021
|184
|170
|40
|Suresh Raina (CSK/GL)
|2008–2021
|205
|200
|39
|Faf du Plessis (Multiple)
|2012–2025
|148
|141
|38
|Chris Gayle (Multiple)
|2009–2021
|142
|141
|31
|Gautam Gambhir (DC/KKR)
|2008–2018
|154
|152
|36
|Ajinkya Rahane (Multiple)
|2008–2025
|192
|178
|32