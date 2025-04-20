Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Virat Kohli breaks David Warner's record of most fifty-plus scores in IPL

Apart from his most fifty-plus scores record, Kohli also holds the most centuries record in the IPL, with a total of 8 centuries to his name

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The star Indian and RCB batter Virat Kohli continues his purple patch with the bat in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, as he scored yet another half-century against PBKS today in match number 37 of the season at New Chandigarh’s Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium. Kohli, after today’s half-century, now holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores in the IPL (67), surpassing David Warner's record of 66 such scores.
 
Shikhar Dhawan (53), Rohit Sharma (45) and KL Rahul (43) are the next three in the list.
 
Players with most fifty-plus scores in the IPL
 
Rank Player Inns Runs HS 100 50 50+
1 Virat Kohli 252 8253 113* 8 59 67
2 David Warner 184 6565 126 4 62 66
3 Shikhar Dhawan 221 6769 106* 2 51 53
4 Rohit Sharma 258 6710 109* 2 43 45
5 KL Rahul 129 4949 132* 4 39 43
6 AB de Villiers 170 5162 133* 3 40 43
7 Suresh Raina 200 5528 100* 1 39 40
8 Faf du Plessis 141 4652 96 38 38
9 Chris Gayle 141 4965 175* 6 31 37
10 Gautam Gambhir 152 4217 93 36 36
 
Kohli holds most 100s record

Apart from his most fifty-plus scores record, Kohli also holds the most centuries record in the IPL, with a total of 8 centuries to his name. Second-placed Jos Buttler (6 centuries) came close to equalling his record on Saturday but remained not out on 97, as Kohli continues to lead the chart.
 
Most centuries in the IPL
 
Player Span Mat Inns 100s
Virat Kohli (RCB) 2008–2025 260* 252 8
Jos Buttler (GT/MI/RR) 2016–2025 114 113 7
Chris Gayle (KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB) 2009–2021 142 141 6
Shubman Gill (GT/KKR) 2018–2025 110 107 4
KL Rahul (Multiple) 2013–2025 138 129 4
Shane Watson (CSK/RCB/RR) 2008–2020 145 141 4
David Warner (DC/SRH) 2009–2024 184 184 4
AB de Villiers (DC/RCB) 2008–2021 184 170 3
Sanju Samson (DC/RR) 2013–2025 175 170 3
Hashim Amla (KXIP) 2016–2017 16 16 2
 
Kohli eyes another milestone
 
Having already claimed the records for most fifty-plus scores and most centuries in the IPL, Kohli will now be eyeing the record for most half-centuries in the tournament this season. At the moment, Kohli has 59 half-centuries to his name—three fewer than table leader David Warner, who has 62 IPL half-centuries.
  Most half centuries in IPL 
Player Span Mat Inns 50s
David Warner (DC/SRH) 2009–2024 184 184 62
Virat Kohli (RCB) 2008–2025 260* 252 59
Shikhar Dhawan (Multiple) 2008–2024 222 221 51
Rohit Sharma (DCH/MI) 2008–2025 263 258 43
KL Rahul (Multiple) 2013–2025 138 129 39
AB de Villiers (DC/RCB) 2008–2021 184 170 40
Suresh Raina (CSK/GL) 2008–2021 205 200 39
Faf du Plessis (Multiple) 2012–2025 148 141 38
Chris Gayle (Multiple) 2009–2021 142 141 31
Gautam Gambhir (DC/KKR) 2008–2018 154 152 36
Ajinkya Rahane (Multiple) 2008–2025 192 178 32
 

Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings David Warner

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

