Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Pooran shares heartwarming moment with Avesh's mother after LSG's win vs RR

Avesh Khan successfully defended 9 runs off the final over of the match to secure a two-run win for LSG in Jaipur

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday witnessed another thrilling contest when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 35 of the season by two runs after LSG’s pacer Avesh Khan successfully defended 9 runs off the final over of the match. The win powered LSG to the number three spot on the points table. After the match, the emotions were running high in Jaipur; however, the moment that stole the spotlight was when LSG’s batter Nicholas Pooran shared a heartwarming moment with Avesh Khan’s mother. 
 
 
In a video shared by LSG on their Instagram account, Pooran was seen interacting with Avesh’s mother, who was in tears after witnessing her son’s heroics in the match through the pacer’s phone on a video call. Pooran, after getting to know the reason, said, “Don’t cry, nahi crying, smile only.” He went on to praise Avesh in front of his mother by saying, “Beta good, beta bhalo.”
 
Avesh Khan's death-over brilliance hands LSG a thrilling win
 
Avesh Khan held his nerve in a tense final over to guide Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a dramatic two-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. Defending 181, Avesh bowled a game-changing 18th over where he removed the well-set Yashasvi Jaiswal (74) and Riyan Parag, conceding just five runs. With nine needed off the last over, he dismissed Shimron Hetmyer and gave away only six runs, sealing a stunning comeback for LSG.
 
RR looked in control at 156 for 2 after 17 overs, thanks to an 85-run opening stand between Jaiswal and 14-year-old debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed 34 off 20 and hit a six off his first IPL ball. However, their middle-order collapse cost them dearly as they finished on 178 for 5.
 
Earlier, Ayush Badoni (50) and Aiden Markram (66) rescued LSG from early trouble, adding 76 for the fourth wicket. A late cameo from Abdul Samad (30 not out off 10) pushed LSG to a competitive 180 for 5. Wanindu Hasaranga was RR’s best bowler with 2 for 31.
 
The loss marked RR’s fourth straight defeat, despite being in a dominant position for most of the chase.
 

