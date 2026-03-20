IPL 2026: CA workload plan sidelines Starc, Hazlewood for initial games

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are set to miss the opening phase of IPL 2026, with Cricket Australia (CA) opting to carefully manage the workloads of its premier fast bowlers amid a demanding international calendar.

The move comes as franchises gear up for the new season beginning March 28, but are already dealing with key player absences. Starc and Hazlewood’s delayed availability adds to concerns for teams relying on their overseas pace options, especially with multiple Australian players either injured or unavailable at the start of the tournament.

CA prioritises long-term workload management

Cricket Australia’s decision is part of a broader strategy to ensure the fitness of its leading fast bowlers ahead of a packed schedule, which includes an extensive run of Test matches through 2027. Starc, who led Australia’s bowling attack during the Ashes and claimed 31 wickets, has had a heavy workload in recent months.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals SWOT analysis, players' list, match timings Hazlewood, meanwhile, is returning from injury setbacks, having missed the Ashes due to hamstring and Achilles issues. Although he featured in select white-ball matches, he has not had sustained game time, prompting a cautious approach from the board.

Growing list of Australian absentees

The absence of Starc (Delhi Capitals) and Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) adds to a growing list of unavailable Australian players. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has already been ruled out of the initial matches due to a back issue, while teammate Jack Edwards has been ruled out of the entire tournament.

Chennai Super Kings are also expected to be without Nathan Ellis, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. This cluster of absences has affected multiple teams ahead of the season.

Early setback for franchises

For Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the absence of their frontline pacers could disrupt early plans. Both Starc and Hazlewood were expected to lead their bowling attacks, particularly in key phases such as the powerplay and death overs.

While squads have depth, replacing experienced international bowlers is never straightforward, and teams may need to rely on younger or less experienced options in the opening matches.

Busy calendar drives cautious approach

With Australia set to play up to 21 Tests between August 2026 and July 2027, managing player fitness has become a priority. The decision to delay Starc and Hazlewood’s IPL involvement reflects a long-term approach focused on sustaining performance across formats.

As IPL 2026 gets underway, franchises will hope for the timely return of their key players, but the early phase is likely to test squad depth and adaptability.