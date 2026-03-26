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IPL 2026 full schedule announced; league stage to conclude on May 24

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that while the final is still scheduled for May 31, the full schedule for the playoffs will be released at a later date

IPL 2026 full schedule

IPL 2026 full schedule (PIC: X/@IPL)

BS Web Team New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 8:00 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the full schedule for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 group stage matches. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, after the announcement, said that the first phase of the tournament was scheduled to have 20 matches, while the second phase will have 50 matches taking place across 12 venues.
 
The group stage matches of IPL 2026 will run till May 24, while Devajit Saikia confirmed that the final is still scheduled for May 31, with the full schedule for the playoffs to be released at a later date.

Groups and format changes

The 10 teams have been split into two groups based on the number of IPL titles. Group A includes Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, while Group B features Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
 
 
The format has been reversed this season. Teams will now play once against sides in their own group and twice against teams from the opposite group, unlike the previous cycle, where teams used to play teams from their group twice and teams from the opposite group once. 

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Venues, schedule split and key additions

The first phase of the tournament, from March 28 to April 12, includes 20 matches. The remaining 50 matches will be played between April 13 and May 24 across 12 venues.
 
Raipur has been added as a second home venue for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they will face Mumbai Indians on May 10 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13. Dharamsala also returns to the schedule and will host the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings fixture on May 11, which was disrupted last season.
 
The number of double-headers has increased as well, with eight more added to the three already announced earlier.
 
IPL 2026 group stage matches full schedule:
 
Match No Date Day Team 1 Team 2 Venue City Time (IST)
1 Mar 28 2026 Sat RCB SRH M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 7:30 PM
2 Mar 29 2026 Sun MI KKR Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 7:30 PM
3 Mar 30 2026 Mon RR CSK Barsapara Stadium Guwahati 7:30 PM
4 Mar 31 2026 Tue PBKS GT Mullanpur Stadium New Chandigarh 7:30 PM
5 Apr 1 2026 Wed LSG DC Ekana Stadium Lucknow 7:30 PM
6 Apr 2 2026 Thu KKR SRH Eden Gardens Kolkata 7:30 PM
7 Apr 3 2026 Fri CSK PBKS Chepauk Chennai 7:30 PM
8 Apr 4 2026 Sat DC MI Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 3:30 PM
9 Apr 4 2026 Sat GT RR Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
10 Apr 5 2026 Sun SRH LSG Hyderabad Stadium Hyderabad 3:30 PM
11 Apr 5 2026 Sun RCB CSK M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 7:30 PM
12 Apr 6 2026 Mon KKR PBKS Eden Gardens Kolkata 7:30 PM
13 Apr 7 2026 Tue RR MI Barsapara Stadium Guwahati 7:30 PM
14 Apr 8 2026 Wed DC GT Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 7:30 PM
15 Apr 9 2026 Thu KKR LSG Eden Gardens Kolkata 7:30 PM
16 Apr 10 2026 Fri RR RCB Barsapara Stadium Guwahati 7:30 PM
17 Apr 11 2026 Sat PBKS SRH Mullanpur New Chandigarh 3:30 PM
18 Apr 11 2026 Sat CSK DC Chepauk Chennai 7:30 PM
19 Apr 12 2026 Sun LSG GT Ekana Stadium Lucknow 3:30 PM
20 Apr 12 2026 Sun MI RCB Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 7:30 PM
21 Apr 13 2026 Mon SRH RR Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM
22 Apr 14 2026 Tue CSK KKR Chepauk Chennai 7:30 PM
23 Apr 15 2026 Wed RCB LSG Bengaluru Bengaluru 7:30 PM
24 Apr 16 2026 Thu MI PBKS Mumbai Mumbai 7:30 PM
25 Apr 17 2026 Fri GT KKR Ahmedabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
26 Apr 18 2026 Sat RCB DC Bengaluru Bengaluru 3:30 PM
27 Apr 18 2026 Sat SRH CSK Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM
28 Apr 19 2026 Sun KKR RR Kolkata Kolkata 3:30 PM
29 Apr 19 2026 Sun PBKS LSG Mullanpur New Chandigarh 7:30 PM
30 Apr 20 2026 Mon GT MI Ahmedabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
31 Apr 21 2026 Tue SRH DC Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM
32 Apr 22 2026 Wed LSG RR Lucknow Lucknow 7:30 PM
33 Apr 23 2026 Thu MI CSK Mumbai Mumbai 7:30 PM
34 Apr 24 2026 Fri RCB GT Bengaluru Bengaluru 7:30 PM
35 Apr 25 2026 Sat DC PBKS Delhi Delhi 3:30 PM
36 Apr 25 2026 Sat RR SRH Jaipur Jaipur 7:30 PM
37 Apr 26 2026 Sun GT CSK Ahmedabad Ahmedabad 3:30 PM
38 Apr 26 2026 Sun LSG KKR Lucknow Lucknow 7:30 PM
39 Apr 27 2026 Mon DC RCB Delhi Delhi 7:30 PM
40 Apr 28 2026 Tue PBKS RR Mullanpur New Chandigarh 7:30 PM
41 Apr 29 2026 Wed MI SRH Mumbai Mumbai 7:30 PM
42 Apr 30 2026 Thu GT RCB Ahmedabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
43 May 1 2026 Fri RR DC Jaipur Jaipur 7:30 PM
44 May 2 2026 Sat CSK MI Chennai Chennai 7:30 PM
45 May 3 2026 Sun SRH KKR Hyderabad Hyderabad 3:30 PM
46 May 3 2026 Sun GT PBKS Ahmedabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
47 May 4 2026 Mon MI LSG Mumbai Mumbai 7:30 PM
48 May 5 2026 Tue DC CSK Delhi Delhi 7:30 PM
49 May 6 2026 Wed SRH PBKS Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM
50 May 7 2026 Thu LSG RCB Lucknow Lucknow 7:30 PM
51 May 8 2026 Fri DC KKR Delhi Delhi 7:30 PM
52 May 9 2026 Sat RR GT Jaipur Jaipur 7:30 PM
53 May 10 2026 Sun CSK LSG Chennai Chennai 3:30 PM
54 May 10 2026 Sun RCB MI Raipur Raipur 7:30 PM
55 May 11 2026 Mon PBKS DC Dharamsala Dharamsala 7:30 PM
56 May 12 2026 Tue GT SRH Ahmedabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
57 May 13 2026 Wed RCB KKR Raipur Raipur 7:30 PM
58 May 14 2026 Thu PBKS MI Dharamsala Dharamsala 7:30 PM
59 May 15 2026 Fri LSG CSK Lucknow Lucknow 7:30 PM
60 May 16 2026 Sat KKR GT Kolkata Kolkata 7:30 PM
61 May 17 2026 Sun PBKS RCB Dharamsala Dharamsala 3:30 PM
62 May 17 2026 Sun DC RR Delhi Delhi 7:30 PM
63 May 18 2026 Mon CSK SRH Chennai Chennai 7:30 PM
64 May 19 2026 Tue RR LSG Jaipur Jaipur 7:30 PM
65 May 20 2026 Wed KKR MI Kolkata Kolkata 7:30 PM
66 May 21 2026 Thu CSK GT Chennai Chennai 7:30 PM
67 May 22 2026 Fri SRH RCB Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM
68 May 23 2026 Sat LSG PBKS Lucknow Lucknow 7:30 PM
69 May 24 2026 Sun MI RR Mumbai Mumbai 3:30 PM
70 May 24 2026 Sun KKR DC Kolkata Kolkata 7:30 PM
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Cricket News

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 7:59 PM IST

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