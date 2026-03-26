IPL 2026 full schedule announced; league stage to conclude on May 24
The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that while the final is still scheduled for May 31, the full schedule for the playoffs will be released at a later date
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the full schedule for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 group stage matches. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, after the announcement, said that the first phase of the tournament was scheduled to have 20 matches, while the second phase will have 50 matches taking place across 12 venues.
The group stage matches of IPL 2026 will run till May 24, while Devajit Saikia confirmed that the final is still scheduled for May 31, with the full schedule for the playoffs to be released at a later date.
Groups and format changes
The 10 teams have been split into two groups based on the number of IPL titles. Group A includes Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, while Group B features Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
The format has been reversed this season. Teams will now play once against sides in their own group and twice against teams from the opposite group, unlike the previous cycle, where teams used to play teams from their group twice and teams from the opposite group once.
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Venues, schedule split and key additions
The first phase of the tournament, from March 28 to April 12, includes 20 matches. The remaining 50 matches will be played between April 13 and May 24 across 12 venues.
Raipur has been added as a second home venue for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they will face Mumbai Indians on May 10 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13. Dharamsala also returns to the schedule and will host the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings fixture on May 11, which was disrupted last season.
The number of double-headers has increased as well, with eight more added to the three already announced earlier.
IPL 2026 group stage matches full schedule:
|Match No
|Date
|Day
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|City
|Time (IST)
|1
|Mar 28 2026
|Sat
|RCB
|SRH
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|2
|Mar 29 2026
|Sun
|MI
|KKR
|Wankhede Stadium
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|3
|Mar 30 2026
|Mon
|RR
|CSK
|Barsapara Stadium
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|4
|Mar 31 2026
|Tue
|PBKS
|GT
|Mullanpur Stadium
|New Chandigarh
|7:30 PM
|5
|Apr 1 2026
|Wed
|LSG
|DC
|Ekana Stadium
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|6
|Apr 2 2026
|Thu
|KKR
|SRH
|Eden Gardens
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|7
|Apr 3 2026
|Fri
|CSK
|PBKS
|Chepauk
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|8
|Apr 4 2026
|Sat
|DC
|MI
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Delhi
|3:30 PM
|9
|Apr 4 2026
|Sat
|GT
|RR
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|10
|Apr 5 2026
|Sun
|SRH
|LSG
|Hyderabad Stadium
|Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|11
|Apr 5 2026
|Sun
|RCB
|CSK
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|12
|Apr 6 2026
|Mon
|KKR
|PBKS
|Eden Gardens
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|13
|Apr 7 2026
|Tue
|RR
|MI
|Barsapara Stadium
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|14
|Apr 8 2026
|Wed
|DC
|GT
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|15
|Apr 9 2026
|Thu
|KKR
|LSG
|Eden Gardens
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|16
|Apr 10 2026
|Fri
|RR
|RCB
|Barsapara Stadium
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|17
|Apr 11 2026
|Sat
|PBKS
|SRH
|Mullanpur
|New Chandigarh
|3:30 PM
|18
|Apr 11 2026
|Sat
|CSK
|DC
|Chepauk
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|19
|Apr 12 2026
|Sun
|LSG
|GT
|Ekana Stadium
|Lucknow
|3:30 PM
|20
|Apr 12 2026
|Sun
|MI
|RCB
|Wankhede Stadium
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|21
|Apr 13 2026
|Mon
|SRH
|RR
|Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|22
|Apr 14 2026
|Tue
|CSK
|KKR
|Chepauk
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|23
|Apr 15 2026
|Wed
|RCB
|LSG
|Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|24
|Apr 16 2026
|Thu
|MI
|PBKS
|Mumbai
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|25
|Apr 17 2026
|Fri
|GT
|KKR
|Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|26
|Apr 18 2026
|Sat
|RCB
|DC
|Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|3:30 PM
|27
|Apr 18 2026
|Sat
|SRH
|CSK
|Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|28
|Apr 19 2026
|Sun
|KKR
|RR
|Kolkata
|Kolkata
|3:30 PM
|29
|Apr 19 2026
|Sun
|PBKS
|LSG
|Mullanpur
|New Chandigarh
|7:30 PM
|30
|Apr 20 2026
|Mon
|GT
|MI
|Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|31
|Apr 21 2026
|Tue
|SRH
|DC
|Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|32
|Apr 22 2026
|Wed
|LSG
|RR
|Lucknow
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|33
|Apr 23 2026
|Thu
|MI
|CSK
|Mumbai
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|34
|Apr 24 2026
|Fri
|RCB
|GT
|Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|35
|Apr 25 2026
|Sat
|DC
|PBKS
|Delhi
|Delhi
|3:30 PM
|36
|Apr 25 2026
|Sat
|RR
|SRH
|Jaipur
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|37
|Apr 26 2026
|Sun
|GT
|CSK
|Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
|38
|Apr 26 2026
|Sun
|LSG
|KKR
|Lucknow
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|39
|Apr 27 2026
|Mon
|DC
|RCB
|Delhi
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|40
|Apr 28 2026
|Tue
|PBKS
|RR
|Mullanpur
|New Chandigarh
|7:30 PM
|41
|Apr 29 2026
|Wed
|MI
|SRH
|Mumbai
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|42
|Apr 30 2026
|Thu
|GT
|RCB
|Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|43
|May 1 2026
|Fri
|RR
|DC
|Jaipur
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|44
|May 2 2026
|Sat
|CSK
|MI
|Chennai
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|45
|May 3 2026
|Sun
|SRH
|KKR
|Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|46
|May 3 2026
|Sun
|GT
|PBKS
|Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|47
|May 4 2026
|Mon
|MI
|LSG
|Mumbai
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|48
|May 5 2026
|Tue
|DC
|CSK
|Delhi
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|49
|May 6 2026
|Wed
|SRH
|PBKS
|Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|50
|May 7 2026
|Thu
|LSG
|RCB
|Lucknow
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|51
|May 8 2026
|Fri
|DC
|KKR
|Delhi
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|52
|May 9 2026
|Sat
|RR
|GT
|Jaipur
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|53
|May 10 2026
|Sun
|CSK
|LSG
|Chennai
|Chennai
|3:30 PM
|54
|May 10 2026
|Sun
|RCB
|MI
|Raipur
|Raipur
|7:30 PM
|55
|May 11 2026
|Mon
|PBKS
|DC
|Dharamsala
|Dharamsala
|7:30 PM
|56
|May 12 2026
|Tue
|GT
|SRH
|Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|57
|May 13 2026
|Wed
|RCB
|KKR
|Raipur
|Raipur
|7:30 PM
|58
|May 14 2026
|Thu
|PBKS
|MI
|Dharamsala
|Dharamsala
|7:30 PM
|59
|May 15 2026
|Fri
|LSG
|CSK
|Lucknow
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|60
|May 16 2026
|Sat
|KKR
|GT
|Kolkata
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|61
|May 17 2026
|Sun
|PBKS
|RCB
|Dharamsala
|Dharamsala
|3:30 PM
|62
|May 17 2026
|Sun
|DC
|RR
|Delhi
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|63
|May 18 2026
|Mon
|CSK
|SRH
|Chennai
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|64
|May 19 2026
|Tue
|RR
|LSG
|Jaipur
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|65
|May 20 2026
|Wed
|KKR
|MI
|Kolkata
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|66
|May 21 2026
|Thu
|CSK
|GT
|Chennai
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|67
|May 22 2026
|Fri
|SRH
|RCB
|Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|68
|May 23 2026
|Sat
|LSG
|PBKS
|Lucknow
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|69
|May 24 2026
|Sun
|MI
|RR
|Mumbai
|Mumbai
|3:30 PM
|70
|May 24 2026
|Sun
|KKR
|DC
|Kolkata
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Cricket News
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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 7:59 PM IST