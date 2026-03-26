IPL 2026 full schedule announced; league stage to conclude on May 24

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the full schedule for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 group stage matches. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, after the announcement, said that the first phase of the tournament was scheduled to have 20 matches, while the second phase will have 50 matches taking place across 12 venues.

The group stage matches of IPL 2026 will run till May 24, while Devajit Saikia confirmed that the final is still scheduled for May 31, with the full schedule for the playoffs to be released at a later date.

Groups and format changes

The 10 teams have been split into two groups based on the number of IPL titles. Group A includes Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, while Group B features Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Gaikwad, Samson set to open for CSK; Ayush to bat at No. 3 The format has been reversed this season. Teams will now play once against sides in their own group and twice against teams from the opposite group, unlike the previous cycle, where teams used to play teams from their group twice and teams from the opposite group once.

Venues, schedule split and key additions

The first phase of the tournament, from March 28 to April 12, includes 20 matches. The remaining 50 matches will be played between April 13 and May 24 across 12 venues.

Raipur has been added as a second home venue for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they will face Mumbai Indians on May 10 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13. Dharamsala also returns to the schedule and will host the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings fixture on May 11, which was disrupted last season.

The number of double-headers has increased as well, with eight more added to the three already announced earlier.

IPL 2026 group stage matches full schedule: