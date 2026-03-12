IPL 2026: RCB full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, March 28, at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The venue, however, has not hosted a major IPL match since a tragic stampede in June 2025 during RCB’s title celebrations, which resulted in the death of 11 people. Consequently, RCB’s home fixtures this season are subject to clearance from the Expert Committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka with the final approval scheduled for March 13.

RCB enter the new season on the back of a historic triumph, having secured their first-ever IPL title in 2025. Key players, including Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, will look to carry forward the momentum and defend the crown.

RCB playing at two home venues this season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 schedule

Match Date Time (IST) Venue RCB vs SRH 28/03/26 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru RCB vs CSK 5/04/26 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru RR vs RCB 10/04/26 19:30:00 Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati MI vs RCB 12/04/26 19:30:00 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

RCB Full Squad for IPL 2026:

Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Satwik Deswal, Jordan Cox, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Vicky Ostwal.