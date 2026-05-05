IPL 2026 DC vs CSK: Delhi weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to host five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, with both teams looking to keep their hopes of playoff qualification up and running.

Currently, CSK and DC are seventh and eighth in the points table with eight points in nine matches each, meaning any more loss will put them in a do-or-die situation.

However, despite coming fresh off a win in their last game, both sides will also have to keep one eye on the cloudy skies of Delhi as rain can play spoilsport in their crucial clash.

Delhi weather forecast for Tuesday

The skies of Delhi have been covered with dark clouds since afternoon on Tuesday and, with heavy rains during the night time in the last couple of days, fans can expect some rain interruption during the DC vs CSK game.

ALSO READ: RR sale controversy: Somani-led consortium flags transparency issue According to the weather forecast from Accuweather.com, there is an orange alert for the city from 4 PM to 6 PM IST. While there is no rain prediction in the evening or the night, the possibility of rain still stays given the last two days’ weather.

How is the drainage system of Arun Jaitley Stadium?

The Arun Jaitley Stadium features a modern fishbone drainage system, designed to quickly channel rainwater away from the playing surface and minimise interruptions. This system allows water to seep through the outfield and be drained via a network of underground pipes, enabling faster resumption of play after showers.

While the venue has historically faced challenges during heavy rainfall, recent upgrades have significantly improved its efficiency. The introduction of advanced covers further helps protect both the pitch and outfield. Together, these enhancements ensure better water management, making the stadium more reliable even during unpredictable weather conditions in Delhi.

What will happen if DC vs CSK gets washed out?

While it is highly unlikely, if rain washes away the game between DC and CSK in IPL 2026 on Tuesday, it will put both sides in a tough situation in the playoff race.

Currently, CSK and DC are seventh and eighth in the points table with eight points in nine matches each, meaning any more loss will put them in a do-or-die situation. However, in case of a washout, both teams will share one point each, taking them to nine points and reducing their maximum points tally to 17.