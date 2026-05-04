Monday, May 04, 2026 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Suryakumar Yadav leading MI vs LSG in Mumbai; here's why

IPL 2026: Suryakumar Yadav leading MI vs LSG in Mumbai; here's why

Rohit Sharma has also made his return into the playing 11 after missing five games in a row for Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav with LSG skipper Rishabh Pant (L-R) (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Suryakumar Yadav with LSG skipper Rishabh Pant (L-R) (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI), who are playing a do-or-die game in IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, suffered a big setback ahead of the match as their skipper Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the game.
 
Suryakumar Yadav, who has been named as the stand-in captain for MI, after winning the toss and opting to bowl first, informed about Hardik’s absence by saying that Hardik is not feeling well after suffering a back spasm and hence the management decided to give him rest in today’s game.
 
 
Notably, this is the second game in IPL 2026 Hardik Pandya has missed due to illness.  IPL 2026 Match 47, MI vs LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

Rohit returns for MI

Suryakumar, after winning the toss, said that the team has made three changes in the playing 11 for the LSG game, and among the changes is former skipper Rohit Sharma, who has missed the last five games for Mumbai after picking a hamstring injury during MI’s April 12 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
 
It was earlier reported that the MI management had left the decision to make his return to Rohit, and it seems like the five-time trophy-winning captain is finally match-fit to make his return.

Also Read

IPL 2026 MI vs LSG live scorecard

MI vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma returns as MI win the toss and opts to bowl

MI vs LSG playing 11

IPL 2026: MI vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

MI vs LSG key player battles

IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

MI vs LSG

IPL 2026 MI vs LSG: Pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats

MI vs LSG live streaming

MI vs LSG Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Both teams made changes

Apart from Rohit, MI also brought in Corbin Bosch in place of Trent Boult, while Deepak Chahar makes his way back for Robin Minz. On the other hand, LSG have also made three changes, with Avesh Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi and Josh Inglis coming in for Ayush Badoni, Mohd Choudhary and George Linde.

IPL 2026: MI vs LSG playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Ryan Rickelton (w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma
 
Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult
 
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav
 
Impact players: Siddharth M, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad 

More From This Section

Hardik Pandya in IPL 2026 (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

The fall of MI: How captain Hardik failed to replicate Rohit's success

MS Dhoni

IPL 2026: Will Dhoni play in CSK vs DC game in Delhi; Here's latest update

Punjab Kings

IPL 2026: Mid-season review of PBKS, top performers, remaining fixtures

RCB IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Mid-season review of RCB, top performers, remaining fixtures

IPL points table

IPL 2026 points table: SRH, KKR, GT, PBKS rankings; top batters and bowlers

Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

MI vs LSG LIVE ScoreAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEWest Bengal Election Winner ListKerala Election Winner ListTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListAssam Election Winner ListWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance