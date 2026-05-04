IPL 2026: DC vs CSK playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The race for the playoffs has started in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and, in a crucial match in that race, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 48 of the season at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 5.

Both teams have identical numbers as of now as they have both played nine matches and won four games. Although CSK ranks one place ahead of DC in the points table thanks to their net run rate.

For DC, things have started to look good as they have their openers scoring runs in bulk while their middle order is stepping up. The return of Mitchell Starc has strengthened their pace attack, while Axar and Kuldeep are getting wickets in the spin department but have been leaking runs too. On top of that, inconsistency is still haunting DC, something they will like to change in the CSK game.

On the other hand, CSK’s campaign has been plagued by injuries and they have yet another addition to the list in the form of Ramakrishna Ghosh, who made a strong debut against MI in CSK’s last game but has now been ruled out of the season due to a foot injury.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Will Dhoni play in CSK vs DC game in Delhi; Here's latest update CSK’s batting has started to pick up the pace, but the form inconsistency of Sanju will be a concern for them. CSK’s middle order is also failing to give a fiery finish to the side, leaving them lacking 10-15 runs in every game batting first. Meanwhile, CSK’s bowling has been top notch; both pacers and spinners are performing brilliantly. Ghosh’s injury might give way for Akash Madhwal or Akeal Hosein’s return in the side, which can be CSK’s only change in the playing 11.

IPL 2026: DC vs CSK playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul (w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Impact players: David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact players: Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer

DC vs CSK head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 32

CSK won: 20

DC won: 12

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

DC squad for IPL 2026: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Akash Madhwal

IPL 2026 match on May 5: DC vs CSK live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 5 (Tuesday) in IPL 2026?

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will clash in match 48 of IPL 2026 on May 5 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the DC vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings.

When will the live toss for the DC vs CSK take place?

The live toss for the DC vs CSK cricket match will take place at 7:00 pm IST on May 5.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s DC vs CSK IPL 2026 match in India?