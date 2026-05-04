MI vs LSG Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) go into their IPL 2026 encounter at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 4, with both sides desperately seeking a turnaround in fortunes. Positioned at the bottom of the points table, MI and LSG occupy the ninth and tenth spots respectively, making this clash crucial for keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Mumbai Indians have endured a disappointing campaign so far, managing only two wins from nine matches. Their season has been defined by inconsistency, with the team struggling to finish games despite being competitive in several moments. They enter this fixture on the back of a three-match losing streak, further increasing the pressure as the tournament approaches its business end. With very little margin for error, MI now find themselves in a must-win situation for the remainder of the league stage.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, are going through an even tougher phase in terms of form. Having played one fewer match than Mumbai, they are still level on points but are currently reeling from five consecutive defeats. Their repeated inability to close out tight matches has severely impacted their campaign.

IPL 2026 Match 47, MI vs LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 IPL 2026 MI vs LSG broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet In their previous matches, MI suffered a comprehensive eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings, while LSG were involved in a heartbreaking Super Over loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, adding further frustration to their struggling season.

How to Watch MI vs LSG in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 4 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on May 4.

What time will the toss take place for the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026 on May 4?

The toss for the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 begin on May 4?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in India?