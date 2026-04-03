IPL 2026 stats: CSK vs PBKS pitch report, Chennai stadium highest score

Match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2026 will see Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Punjab Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight. Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.

Experienced names like Sanju Samson, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and youngster Ayush Mhatre were unable to make a significant contribution. The team will now look for a more cohesive performance, especially with the bat, to get their season back on track. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: CSK vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up Chennai will be eager to bounce back after a tough start to their campaign, having suffered a defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their opening game. Their batting unit struggled to build momentum and failed to post a challenging total, which was chased down without much trouble.Experienced names like Sanju Samson, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and youngster Ayush Mhatre were unable to make a significant contribution. The team will now look for a more cohesive performance, especially with the bat, to get their season back on track.

On the other hand, Punjab head into this fixture with confidence after a convincing win over Gujarat Titans. Their bowlers delivered a disciplined effort to limit the opposition to 162, setting up a successful chase. The batting unit then held its nerve to reach the target with wickets in hand and a few deliveries to spare. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS will aim to carry forward their winning momentum and continue their strong start to the tournament.

Chepauk Stadium: Pitch Report for CSK vs PBKS

For Chennai Super Kings’ first home game of Indian Premier League 2026 against Punjab Kings, a high-scoring encounter is likely. While spinners may still find some assistance, the conditions largely favor batters under the lights at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Chepauk was historically a spinner’s haven, where legends like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin would dominate on slow, turning tracks. Over the years, however, the surface has evolved into a batting-friendly pitch, allowing the ball to come onto the bat smoothly and making strokeplay easier.

IPL 2026 Match 7, CSK vs PBKS : LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING In fact, in a recent T20 World Cup match, India posted a massive 254 against Zimbabwe here, highlighting the pitch’s run-scoring potential.

IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK have played a total of 92 matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium, winning 57 matches and losing 31 of them over the years. 4 matches have ended in a no result or tie.

IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

PBKS have played a total of 8 matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and have won 4 matches over the years.

IPL 2026: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK vs PBKS H2H at Chepauk Stadium Match Date Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Apr 30, 2025 CSK Punjab Kings Punjab Kings 4 wickets May 1, 2024 CSK Punjab Kings Punjab Kings 7 wickets Apr 30, 2023 CSK Punjab Kings Punjab Kings 4 wickets Apr 6, 2019 CSK Kings XI Punjab CSK 22 runs Apr 25, 2015 CSK Kings XI Punjab CSK 97 runs May 10, 2008 CSK Kings XI Punjab CSK 18 runs Apr 28, 2012 CSK Kings XI Punjab CSK 7 runs

What happened in the last IPL match played at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

The last IPL match played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was during IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings on April 30, 2025. The hosts suffered a 4-wicket defeat on the night.