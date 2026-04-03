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IPL 2026 stats: CSK vs PBKS pitch report, Chennai stadium highest score

Chennai Super Kings will now look for a more cohesive performance, especially with the bat, to get their season back on track.

CSK vs PBKS pitch report IPL 2026

CSK vs PBKS pitch report IPL 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 7:03 PM IST

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Match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2026 will see Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Punjab Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight. Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.
 
Chennai will be eager to bounce back after a tough start to their campaign, having suffered a defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their opening game. Their batting unit struggled to build momentum and failed to post a challenging total, which was chased down without much trouble.  Experienced names like Sanju Samson, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and youngster Ayush Mhatre were unable to make a significant contribution. The team will now look for a more cohesive performance, especially with the bat, to get their season back on track. 
 
On the other hand, Punjab head into this fixture with confidence after a convincing win over Gujarat Titans. Their bowlers delivered a disciplined effort to limit the opposition to 162, setting up a successful chase. The batting unit then held its nerve to reach the target with wickets in hand and a few deliveries to spare. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS will aim to carry forward their winning momentum and continue their strong start to the tournament.
 
Chepauk Stadium: Pitch Report for CSK vs PBKS
 
For Chennai Super Kings’ first home game of Indian Premier League 2026 against Punjab Kings, a high-scoring encounter is likely. While spinners may still find some assistance, the conditions largely favor batters under the lights at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. 
 
Chepauk was historically a spinner’s haven, where legends like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin would dominate on slow, turning tracks. Over the years, however, the surface has evolved into a batting-friendly pitch, allowing the ball to come onto the bat smoothly and making strokeplay easier. 
 
In fact, in a recent T20 World Cup match, India posted a massive 254 against Zimbabwe here, highlighting the pitch’s run-scoring potential.  IPL 2026 Match 7, CSK vs PBKS : LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 LIVE STREAMING
 
IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium
 
CSK have played a total of 92 matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium, winning 57 matches and losing 31 of them over the years. 4 matches have ended in a no result or tie.
 
IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium
 
PBKS have played a total of 8 matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and have won 4 matches over the years. 
 
IPL 2026: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium
 
CSK vs PBKS H2H at Chepauk Stadium
Match Date Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin
Apr 30, 2025 CSK Punjab Kings Punjab Kings 4 wickets
May 1, 2024 CSK Punjab Kings Punjab Kings 7 wickets
Apr 30, 2023 CSK Punjab Kings Punjab Kings 4 wickets
Apr 6, 2019 CSK Kings XI Punjab CSK 22 runs
Apr 25, 2015 CSK Kings XI Punjab CSK 97 runs
May 10, 2008 CSK Kings XI Punjab CSK 18 runs
Apr 28, 2012 CSK Kings XI Punjab CSK 7 runs
 
What happened in the last IPL match played at MA Chidambaram Stadium?
 
The last IPL match played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was during IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings on April 30, 2025. The hosts suffered a 4-wicket defeat on the night.
 
MA Chidambaram Stadium: Key stats 
MA Chidambaram Stadium key T20 stats
Stat Description Value
Total Matches 17
Matches Won Batting First 10
Matches Won Bowling First 6
Average 1st Innings Score 170
Average 2nd Innings Score 140
Highest Total Recorded 256/4 (20 overs) – IND vs ZIM
Lowest Total Recorded 80/10 (17.5 overs) – PAKW vs ENGW
Highest Score Chased 183/5 (17.5 overs) – NZ vs AFG
Lowest Score Defended 103/8 (20 overs) – WIW vs PAKW
   

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

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Topics : Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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