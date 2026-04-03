DC vs MI preview: Rahul, Rohit & SKY headline Saturday double-header clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first game of Saturday’s IPL double-header at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Both the teams are coming into the match with a win their respective IPL 2026 opening matches. With Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul among the headline acts, the contest promises a mix of high-quality batting and intriguing match-ups across phases.

Mumbai Indians head into the fixture with clarity around their approach, with head coach Mahela Jayawardene emphasising process and adaptability over external noise.

“It should be a good match. Delhi Capitals are a very good team, and in the IPL every team is a challenge at home,” Jayawardene said. “We will continue to focus on our strengths… we won’t think too much about the opposition, but we will respect them and aim to play our best cricket.”

Powerplay battle: Rahul vs MI’s pace battery

The opening exchanges could define the direction of the match, especially with KL Rahul set to face a probing Mumbai pace attack.

Rahul’s record against Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult reflects a competitive but testing match-up. Against Bumrah, he has scored 146 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 124, while Boult has dismissed him three times in 12 innings.

Mumbai will look to strike early through their experienced new-ball pair, while Delhi will depend on Rahul to anchor the innings and blunt the initial burst.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi On the other side, Rohit Sharma’s duel with Axar Patel could be decisive. The left-arm spinner has dismissed Rohit three times in the IPL, conceding just 63 runs in 10 innings. Delhi may be tempted to use Axar with the new ball if conditions offer assistance.

Rohit’s return adds stability to MI

Much of Mumbai’s batting confidence rests on Rohit’s form and fitness, with Jayawardene highlighting the opener’s preparation leading into the season.

“Credit to Rohit — he had a clear plan regarding his fitness,” he said. “When I watched him in the nets, he looked in very good touch — his hand speed was excellent.”

The MI coach added that Rohit’s experience and preparation have translated into a positive influence within the squad, with the opener appearing “focused and relaxed” after his off-season work.

If Rohit provides a solid start, Mumbai’s middle order, led by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, has the firepower to accelerate quickly.

Middle overs: Spin vs strokeplay

The middle overs could turn into a battle between Delhi’s spin attack and Mumbai’s aggressive middle order.

Suryakumar and Tilak have both enjoyed success against Kuldeep Yadav in previous IPL meetings. Suryakumar has scored at a strike rate of 145 against the left-arm wrist-spinner, while Tilak has not been dismissed by him in six innings.

Delhi will rely on Kuldeep to break partnerships, but Mumbai’s batters have shown the ability to counter him effectively.

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Conditions and balance: What to expect

With high scores becoming a trend in T20 cricket, conditions will again be under scrutiny. Jayawardene believes it is too early to draw conclusions from the opening games of the season.

“In T20 cricket today, a par score is around 180… on better surfaces it can go to 200,” he said. “As the tournament progresses into summer, pitches tend to slow down, and that brings bowlers more into the game.”

He added that despite batting-friendly conditions, bowlers continue to execute well and remain a key factor in determining outcomes.

MI’s depth and continuity approach

Mumbai have largely backed continuity in their combinations, with Jayawardene underlining the franchise’s preference for stability.

“Continuity is very important for us as a franchise,” he said. “We back our players fully, and the team understands that structure.”

That approach extends to squad building and preparation, with MI relying on a mix of experienced internationals and emerging talent to adapt to varying conditions across the tournament.

Mindset and stakes

With 10 teams in the competition, consistency remains the biggest challenge. Jayawardene stressed the importance of taking it one game at a time rather than focusing on past results.

“There is no need to put extra pressure on ourselves… we just need to continue doing what has worked for us,” he said. “If we keep pushing ourselves… the results will take care of themselves.”