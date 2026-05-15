IPL 2026: KKR vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is heading towards its business end and, in a crucial clash on the road to the playoffs, three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to host high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 60 of the season at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, May 16.

The game is once again important for both sides as a win for GT will take them one step closer to a top-two finish on the points table. On the other hand, KKR desperately need a win to stay alive in the tournament for the time being.

In terms of team combination, GT are still following the same formula they have been using since last season. One of their top three — Sai, Gill and Buttler — will play a long innings and the others will support them. In bowling, GT have been exceptional, with Siraj, Holder and Rabada consistently taking wickets in the powerplay. Meanwhile, Rashid is dominating the middle overs, giving GT a five-game winning streak ahead of the KKR clash.

On the other hand, KKR are still banking on their batting prowess to get the job done. Angkrish, Allen and Rinku are playing good cricket. However, the form of skipper Rahane will be a concern for them.

In bowling, they are still not using their Rs 18 crore buy, Pathirana, and are struggling. Varun and Narine have been exceptional in the spin department, but the pacers still lack consistency.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 breaks records with highest digital and TV engagement on JioStar On paper, GT look favourites to win but whether they can extend their winning streak to seven games, only time can tell.

IPL 2026: KKR vs GT playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact players: Ramandeep Singh, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips

KKR vs GT head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 6

GT won: 4

KKR won: 1

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

IPL 2026 match on May 16: KKR vs GT live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 16 (Saturday) in IPL 2026?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will clash in match 60 of IPL 2026 on May 16 (Saturday).

What is the venue of the KKR vs GT IPL 2026 match?

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.

When will the live toss for the KKR vs GT take place?

The live toss for the KKR vs GT cricket match will take place at 7 PM IST on May 16.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s KKR vs GT IPL 2026 match in India?

The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the KKR vs GT match.