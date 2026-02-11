MI urges RCB to consider other venues before choosing Navi Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has found itself in a dilemma regarding the venue for its home matches in the upcoming IPL season due to the uncertainty surrounding the availability of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In light of this, RCB approached Mumbai Indians (MI) to inquire about the possibility of using the DY Patil Stadium as a temporary home ground. However, MI has clarified that they have not agreed to RCB's request.

According to reports, MI’s management suggested that RCB first explore other cities before considering Mumbai as an option. MI pointed RCB towards multiple alternative venues that have hosted IPL matches in the past, including Pune, Indore, Raipur, Visakhapatnam, and Cuttack. Thiruvananthapuram has also been mentioned as a viable option.

One of the cities that could be considered is Indore, given the connection between RCB's captain Rajat Patidar, and teammate Venkatesh Iyer, both of whom hail from the city. The Holkar Stadium could thus emerge as a potential venue for some of RCB's home matches. Additionally, RCB has made arrangements with the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh to host some games in Raipur.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026 draws largest opening-day viewership on JioStar MI’s response mirrors a similar one they gave to Rajasthan Royals, who had initially considered using the DY Patil Stadium as a venue. However, with continued uncertainty, MI has made it clear that Mumbai should not be the first choice for any franchise, including RCB.

Rajasthan Royals' Potential Return to Jaipur

In a separate development, Rajasthan Royals are considering a return to their home base in Jaipur after weighing various options. Although there is no official confirmation yet, recent reports suggest that the Royals could indeed be back at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. However, the franchise has a backup plan in Pune if the Jaipur venue isn’t ready in time.

The Rajasthan government has strongly intervened, pushing for the Royals to play their home games in Jaipur. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to finalize a decision, it’s understood that the board has encouraged the franchise to explore the possibility of returning to Jaipur.

A major concern for the Royals is the current state of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Reports suggest that some improvements are still required, especially with regard to facilities and amenities, which the franchise wants in place before the IPL season starts. With the IPL scheduled to run from March 26 to May 31, there are only about 45 days left to ensure everything is ready.

If Jaipur becomes the Royals’ home for the season, it is expected that they will play four of their seven home matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, with the remaining three likely to be held in Guwahati. However, as reported previously, the Royals have also explored the option of hosting some of their games in Pune, with discussions having been held with the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA).