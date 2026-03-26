IPL 2026: RR playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, live streaming

The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), after barely managing to avoid a bottom-of-the-table finish last year, are now heading into IPL 2026 with a revamped squad in the hope of finally ending their 18-year wait to win their second title.

RR will have a new leader in the form of Riyan Parag, while the addition of Ravindra Jadeja will give them much-needed experience in the middle order. Their biggest strength will once again be their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while they have a settled bowling attack.

Now, with almost all positions covered, how will RR’s playing 11 look in IPL 2026? Let’s take a look.

How RR’s playing 11 could shape up in IPL 2026

Top order: After a brilliant debut season in 2025 and an excellent run in Under-19 cricket, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to open the innings for RR in IPL 2026 with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

While skipper Riyan Parag said last season that he loves to play at number four, he is likely to play one position up at number three due to a stacked middle order.

Middle order: For RR, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel are likely to lead the middle-order charge once again in 2026.

Lower middle order: In the lower middle order, RR are expected to have their big signing Ravindra Jadeja, who joined the franchise through a trade option from Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

He was earlier expected to partner with Sam Curran, but after his injury, either Donovan Ferreira or Dasun Shanaka — both capable middle-order batters who can score quick runs and bowl a few overs — could feature.

Bowlers: RR’s bowling department in IPL 2026 is expected to be led by Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Nandre Burger as pacers. Vignesh Puthur, who impressed with his bowling last edition for Mumbai Indians (MI), can be handed the specialist spinner’s role.

Impact players: RR are expected to follow the same Impact Player strategy they used last year, with Yudhvir Singh Charak coming in as a batting backup if the team loses quick wickets. Alternatively, they can include Tushar Deshpande as an extra pacer.

RR probable playing 11 for IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira / Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Vignesh Puthur

Impact players: Tushar Deshpande / Yudhvir Singh Charak ALSO READ: Kal Somani's Rajasthan Royals takeover includes Royals' CPL, SA20 teams Tushar Deshpande / Yudhvir Singh Charak

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals full squad and players' salary

Players bought by RR in IPL 2026 Auction Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped 1 Ravi Bishnoi ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹7,20,00,000.00 Capped 2 Adam Milne ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,40,00,000.00 Capped 3 Ravi Singh ₹30,00,000.00 ₹95,00,000.00 Uncapped 4 Sushant Mishra ₹30,00,000.00 ₹90,00,000.00 Uncapped 5 Kuldeep Sen ₹75,00,000.00 ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 6 Brijesh Sharma ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped 7 Aman Rao Perala ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped 8 Vignesh Puthur ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped 9 Yash Raj Punja ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped Rajasthan Royals retained and traded in players Player Type Base Price (INR Cr) Sold Price (INR Cr) Yashasvi Jaiswal AR - 18 Ravindra Jadeja (Traded in) AR 14 Dhruv Jurel BAT - 14 Riyan Parag AR - 14 Jofra Archer BOWL 2 12.5 Shimron Hetmyer BAT - 11 Tushar Deshpande BOWL 1 6.5 Sam Curran (Traded in) AR 2.4 Sandeep Sharma BOWL - 4 Kwena Maphaka BOWL 0.75 1.5 Vaibhav Suryavanshi BAT 0.3 1.1 Shubham Dubey BAT 0.3 0.8 Yudhvir Singh AR 0.3 0.35 Donovan Ferreira (Traded in) AR NA 1

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals full schedule

Match No Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) 3 Mar 30, 2026 Chennai Super Kings Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM 9 Apr 4, 2026 Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 13 Apr 7, 2026 Mumbai Indians Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM 16 Apr 10, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals matches live streaming and telecast details

When will the Rajasthan Royals start their campaign in IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2026 campaign on Monday, March 30.

Who will the Rajasthan Royals face in their opening game of IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their opening match of IPL 2026.

Where to watch live telecast of Rajasthan Royals matches in IPL 2026 in India?

The live telecast of all the IPL 2026 matches of Rajasthan Royals will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Rajasthan Royals matches in IPL 2026 in India?

The live streaming of all the IPL 2026 matches of Rajasthan Royals will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.