IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, streaming

After almost ending their wait for a maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title last year, Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be eager to finally cross that final hurdle in IPL 2026 and convert their runners-up medal into a winners’ medal.

Despite the loss in the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2025, PBKS management decided to back their squad and have retained almost all the players from the previous edition.

In terms of playing 11, PBKS does not need many changes, but keeping the form of the existing players and new additions in account, let’s take a look at how PBKS’ playing 11 in IPL 2026 could look.

However, the franchise still has plenty of options to spare and, with these available choices, let’s take a look at how their possible playing 11 for IPL 2026 looks.

How PBKS’s playing 11 could shape up in IPL 2026

Top order: PBKS’ top order for IPL 2026 is expected to feature Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh as the opening pair. The duo provides an attacking start, with both batters capable of taking on the powerplay and setting the tone early.

Nehal Wadhera is likely to slot in at number three, adding stability while maintaining a positive scoring rate, especially against spin in the middle overs.

Middle order: The middle order will be led by skipper Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis, forming the core of PBKS’ batting unit. Iyer’s role will be to anchor the innings, while Stoinis brings power-hitting ability along with a few overs of seam bowling.

Shashank Singh is expected to continue his role as a key middle-order batter, providing acceleration and finishing ability.

Lower middle order: In the lower middle order, Azmatullah Omarzai and Marco Jansen add depth with their all-round abilities. Both players can contribute with quick runs down the order and provide crucial overs with the ball.

Bowlers: PBKS’ bowling attack in IPL 2026 is expected to be led by Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Marco Jansen in the pace department, offering variety across phases.

Yuzvendra Chahal will spearhead the spin unit, bringing his experience and wicket-taking ability in the middle overs.

Impact players: PBKS are likely to use their impact player options based on match situations. Pravin Dubey can be introduced as an additional spin option on turning tracks.

Alternatively, Musheer Khan can be used as a batting reinforcement, adding flexibility and depth to the line-up if required.

PBKS probable playing 11 for IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Pravin Dubey / Musheer Khan ALSO READ: IPL 2026: DC Playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, live streaming Pravin Dubey / Musheer Khan

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings full squad and players' salary

Players bought by PBKS in IPL 2026 Auction Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped 1 Ben Dwarshuis ₹1,00,00,000.00 ₹4,40,00,000.00 Capped 2 Cooper Connolly ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹3,00,00,000.00 Capped 3 Vishal Nishad ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped 4 Pravin Dubey ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped Players retained by Punjab Kings Player Type Base Price (INR Cr) Sold Price (INR Cr) Shreyas Iyer BAT 2 26.75 Arshdeep Singh BOWL 2 18 Yuzvendra Chahal BOWL 2 18 Marcus Stoinis AR 2 11 Marco Jansen AR 1.25 7 Shashank Singh AR - 5.5 Nehal Wadhera BAT 0.3 4.2 Prabhsimran Singh BAT - 4 Priyansh Arya AR 0.3 3.8 Azmatullah Omarzai AR 1.5 2.4 Lockie Ferguson BOWL 2 2 Vijaykumar Vyshak BOWL 0.3 1.8 Yash Thakur BOWL 0.4 1.6 Harpreet Brar AR 0.3 1.5 Vishnu Vinod BAT 0.3 0.95 Xavier Bartlett BOWL 0.75 0.8 Suryansh Shedge AR 0.3 0.3 Pyla Avinash BAT 0.3 0.3 Musheer Khan AR 0.3 0.3 Harnoor Singh BAT 0.3 0.3

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings full schedule

Match No Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) 4 Mar 31, 2026 Gujarat Titans Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Mullanpur 7:30 PM 7 Apr 3, 2026 Chennai Super Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM 12 Apr 6, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM 17 Apr 11, 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Mullanpur 3:30 PM

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings matches live streaming and telecast details

When will the Punjab Kings start their campaign in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2026 campaign on Tuesday, March 31.

Who will the Punjab Kings face in their opening game of IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in their opening match of IPL 2026.

Where to watch live telecast of Punjab Kings matches in IPL 2026 in India?

The live telecast of all the IPL 2026 matches of Punjab Kings will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Punjab Kings matches in IPL 2026 in India?

The live streaming of all the IPL 2026 matches of Punjab Kings will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.