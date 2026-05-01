RR vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?
The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.
BS Web Team New Delhi
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues with Match No. 43 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today.
IPL 2026 Match 43, RR vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
|IPL 2026 RR vs DC broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to Watch RR vs DC in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
Also Read
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 1 (Friday).
What is the venue for the RR vs DC match in IPL 2026?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
What time will the toss take place for the RR vs DC match in IPL 2026?
The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
When will the RR vs DC match begin in IPL 2026?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between RR and DC in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the RR vs DC match live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between RR and DC in India?
The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.
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First Published: May 01 2026 | 6:28 PM IST