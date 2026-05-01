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RR vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.

RR vs DC

RR vs DC

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 7:13 PM IST

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues with Match No. 43 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today.

The coin flip of the match went in RR's way who opted to bat first.  Captain's take after toss:  Riyan Parag (RR): We're going to bat first. Riyan Parag. It's not the usual Jaipur wicket, it has some dryness and looks patchy. Hopefully, it'll go slow in the 2nd innings. As a collective team effort, chasing dawn 228 always helps. Everyone is stepping up, we haven't played a complete 40-overs cricket, hopefully, we'll put up a complete show. Bishnoi comes in and Shubnham is in.  Axar Patel (DC): Starc is playing, Chameera isn't playing. Pathum is playing, which means David Miller sits out. Ashok Sharma is there, so there are three changes. We have three changes, the wicket looks good and we're happy to chase. It's important to return to basics. You need to stay in the present to turn things around, focus on the positives. Attitude and body language are very important.  IPL 2026 RR vs DC playing 11:  RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma  Impact players: Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande  DC playing 11: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan  Impact players: David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar 

 
IPL 2026 Match 43, RR vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11   
IPL 2026 RR vs DC broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
 
How to Watch RR vs DC in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

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When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 1 (Friday).
 
What is the venue for the RR vs DC match in IPL 2026?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
 
What time will the toss take place for the RR vs DC match in IPL 2026?
The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the RR vs DC match begin in IPL 2026?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between RR and DC in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the RR vs DC match live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between RR and DC in India?
The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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