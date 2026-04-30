IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs RCB playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 42 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a clash that carries significant playoff implications. GT enter this contest on the back of a confident eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, where their bowlers set the tone with a disciplined powerplay effort that dismantled CSK early.

However, consistency has been an issue for the Titans, as they have managed to bounce back after suffering consecutive defeats against Mumbai Indians and RCB earlier in the season. A win here would further stabilize their campaign and push them closer to the top four.

RCB, meanwhile, arrive in red-hot form after a commanding nine-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals, where their bowling attack reduced DC to just 75 runs. The pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood was particularly effective, showcasing their control in the powerplay. RCB have been one of the standout sides this season and will be aiming to climb to the top of the table with another strong performance.

The last meeting between the two sides saw RCB chase down 205 with ease, powered by Virat Kohli’s 81 and Devdutt Padikkal’s quickfire fifty, setting the stage for another high-intensity battle.

Shubman Gill’s captaincy record in IPL (GT)

Matches: 34

Wins: 18

Losses: 16

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 52.94%

Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL (RCB)

Matches: 24

Wins: 17

Losses: 7

N/R: 0

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs RCB

Gujarat Titans boast a strong top order, with Shubman Gill leading the charts with 330 runs and Sai Sudharsan close behind on 322, both in excellent form. Jos Buttler has rediscovered his touch with 270 runs at a strike rate of 151.68, strengthening the batting unit.

Washington Sundar has contributed 157 runs at a strike rate of 148.11, while Jason Holder added a quick unbeaten cameo in his recent outing. In bowling, Kagiso Rabada leads with 13 wickets, followed by Prasidh Krishna with 12. Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan have provided balance with eight wickets each, forming a strong attack.

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia

GT squad for IPL 2026:

IPL 2026: RCB playing 11 vs GT

Virat Kohli made history by becoming the first player to reach 9000 IPL runs and remains in superb form with 351 runs at a strike rate of 162.50, continuing to anchor RCB’s batting while attacking in the powerplay.

Devdutt Padikkal has added aggression at No. 3 with 242 runs at a strike rate of 192.06, while skipper Rajat Patidar has been key in the middle order with 238 runs at 210.61. Tim David and Romario Shepherd provide explosive finishing power. With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads with 14 wickets, supported by Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Suyash Sharma, and Rasikh Dar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar

Impact Player: Jacob Bethell

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal