IPL 2026: RR vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The caravan of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will return to Guwahati’s Barasapara Cricket Stadium for match 13 of the season between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, April 7.

The hosts RR will be walking into the match high on confidence after back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). On the other hand, MI, after starting their campaign with a dominating win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), went down against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their second game.

In terms of team combination, RR have everything going in their favour, with Vaibhav and Jaiswal giving them perfect starts, followed by solid middle-order support from Dhruv Jurel. In the bowling department as well, their pacers, Archer and Deshpande, are taking wickets, while Bishnoi’s match-winning four-fer vs GT has put their spin attack back on track. All in all, RR are unlikely to make any change in their playing 11 for the MI game.

IPL 2026 Match 12, KKR vs PBKS: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING On the other hand, MI, despite losing their last game, will not be too bothered in terms of their playing 11. However, it is likely that skipper Hardik Pandya will return to the playing 11 after missing the last game. Deepak Chahar might retain his place in the team in place of Trent Boult.

IPL 2026: RR vs MI playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Impact players: Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact players: Suryakumar Yadav, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar

RR vs MI head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 31

RR won: 14

MI won: 16

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Brijesh Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala, Shubham Dubey

MI squad for IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar, Raghu Sharma

IPL 2026 match on April 7: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians live toss, RR vs MI telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 7 (Tuesday) in IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will clash in match 13 of IPL 2026 on April 7 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the RR vs MI IPL 2026 match?

Guwahati’s Barasapara Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

When will the live toss for the RR vs MI take place?

The live toss for the RR vs MI cricket match will take place at 7 PM IST on April 7.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RR vs MI IPL 2026 match in India?