IPL 2026 RR vs RCB: Guwahati weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

The IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati has been delayed due to rain interruptions on the night. Guwahati weather prediction

Guwahati weather forecast Although the weather briefly improved after 5 PM, rain returned just before the toss, forcing a delay in both the toss and the start of the match. The pitch had already been covered nearly three hours ahead of the scheduled 7:30 PM start time, with further showers also forecast later in the evening.

What will happen if RR vs RCB match gets washed away?

If the RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match on Friday at Barsapara Stadium gets washed away, both teams will be given one point each. This will put RR on the top with 7 points in four games, while RCB will be on 5 points from 4 games at joint 2nd place.

Shortened match scenario

If rain disrupts play, officials will aim to ensure at least a five-overs-a-side match is possible. For that to happen, the game must begin by 10:56 PM, which means the toss needs to take place by 10:46 PM at the latest. A shortened contest of this nature typically tilts heavily in favor of aggressive batting, turning the match into a rapid-fire, high-scoring affair.